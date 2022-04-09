Dolly Parton Reflects on Opportunity to Write in a ‘New Way’ With ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Book lovers and country-music lovers alike are getting a real treat pairing the latest James Patterson release with the phenomenal music of country music icon Dolly Parton. This newest novel, Run, Rose, Run is even co-written by Dolly Parton and Patterson. And, as Dolly Parton says in a recent Instagram post, this project allowed the country star to explore her talents for writing in an entirely “new way.”

“I’ve always been someone who has loved to write,” Dolly Parton says in a Friday evening Instagram post. The country music icon goes on to tell her Insta followers that her latest project was the perfect way to explore different styles of writing. Something for which the country singer is grateful.

“#RunRoseRun allowed me an opportunity to do it in a new way,” Dolly Parton says of her writing. Then, she invites her fans and followers who haven’t yet checked out the collab to check it out!

“Have you picked up your copy of the novel or album yet?” Parton asks in her Instagram post.

Dolly Parton Adds Novelist To Her Resumé With Latest Collaboration Project, ‘Run, Rose, Run

Dolly Parton’s latest album, “Run, Rose, Run” is released to pair with a brand-new novel of the same name. This novel is a partnership effort between popular novelist James Patterson of Kiss the Girls fame and the Jolene singer. So far, the novel is a huge hit, having already made its way to the top of the New York Times bestseller list.

The story – and the accompanying album – tells the story of a young songwriter and country singer who will do whatever it takes to make it in the industry. The story itself is intriguing. And, when paired with Parton’s incredible sounds, it becomes even more amazing. And, Parton has noted, she wouldn’t be surprised if the exciting project moves on to the next step…turning the story into its own film.

A Film Adaptation May Be Just Around the Corner

“I think Run, Rose, Run will definitely be a movie at some point,” Dolly Parton has said of the unique collaboration project.

“And if the movie does good, it would also make a great series,” the country music singer adds.

“Like The Fugitive, or one of those where the characters are running from something until the end,” she continues.

Additionally, Dolly Parton notes, talks about a possible film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run are already in the works. In fact, Parton says, she and James Patterson have already talked to some film writers about making the film idea a reality.

“We’re already in talks with some writers to get that in the works,” Dolly Parton says.

“So [hopefully] in a couple of years we’ll have a movie,” the country music icon adds. Parton also notes that she will definitely be making a cameo if the film becomes a reality.

“There’s a character in there that I’m going to get to play,” she says. “So it’ll be a good movie for me.”