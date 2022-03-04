Dolly Parton Releases ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Album

Dolly Parton has done it again. The legendary country singer has recently released an album tie-in with an original novel, co-written with James Patterson of “Maximum Ride” fame. “Run, Rose, Run” has all of Parton’s usual twangy flair and rich, narrative lyrics. The album is equal parts uplifting feminine anthems, cautionary tales, and love story. It calls to mind her previous albums while also giving us something wholly new.

The songs are stories in their own right. Parton has crafted a detailed narrative within her music about dreams, journeys, relationships, and determination. She’s created a rich world we can fall into, one where women are uplifted, and friendships and love are celebrated.

The sound is pure Dolly Parton, though. That recognizable voice, like a beautiful little bird, and her signature Tennessee twang welcome us home with open arms. A new Dolly album is like my birthday, Christmas, and Hoodie Hoo Day just happened all at once.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Reminds Us to Push Through the Hard Times

“Run, Rose, Run” opens up with “Run,” which sets the tone of the album. “You’re gonna have to face your problems / you need time and space to solve ’em,” Dolly sings. Hearing “Break old habits / you don’t need ’em” from none other than Dolly Parton is the only motivator we need in life. “Run” is followed up by a similar sentiment in “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” It’s a subtle love song to Nashville, but mostly it’s about following your dreams wherever they take you.

Additionally, “Driven” takes those bad habits and turns them on their heads. “Driven to be smarter / driven to work harder / driven to be better everyday.” Dolly sings. “Driven to keep on and on / to achieve the things I want / I’ll be sorry if I don’t / make the most of living,” is a sentiment we can all get behind. I like to think of “Driven” as the sequel to “9 to 5.” Except, now it’s not about work, and just about living your life in a fulfilling way.

Now, “Snakes in the Grass,” oof, this is a good song. Dolly Parton gets into the low register at times, a little whispery, with some ominous steel guitar and rattlesnake sounds. “They strike in a flash / so you better watch your ass / or fall victim to the snakes in the grass,” she sings. This reminds us to avoid people who are out to do us harm. I feel like Dolly just sat me down in front of her and is giving me life lessons.

I don’t want to talk about “Blue Bonnet Breeze” at all. You’ll see why. If you only do one thing today, make sure it’s listening to “Blue Bonnet Breeze.” That’s all I’ll say.

Dolly Does It Yet Again

“Woman Up (And Take it Like a Man)” and “Firecracker” are two great feminine anthems celebrating being a woman in a man’s world. While “Woman Up” isn’t a trailblazer in feminist lyrics (“soft like a woman / strong like a man” kind of erases the fact that women are strong all on their own), it’s still a fun song to dance to. “Firecracker” celebrates being a feisty woman, which is more my style. Also, Dolly Parton yodels at the end, which is a treat all by itself.

Lastly, I want to mention “Dark Night, Bright Future,” which follows a similar sentiment as “Run” and “Driven.” But there’s something about Dolly belting the titular line “dark night / bright future” that makes me believe I can do anything. This song reminds us that forgiveness is crucial, and that it’s okay to be tender. Remember that “I’ve been hurt and broken / but I am on the mend.”