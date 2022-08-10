Dolly Parton Reveals the Hilarious Way She Wants to Be Remembered

Recently, Dolly Parton visited Columbus, Ohio in support of her Imagination Library. She attended a private luncheon with Ohio’s first lady Fran DeWine on the Ohio State University campus. While there, Dolly planned to raise awareness and funds for her charitable foundation. Additionally, she was celebrating the fact that kids across Ohio will now be able to get free books from the Imagination Library.

It was a serious occasion for a great cause. However, we all know that Dolly Parton has a great sense of humor and seldom passes up the chance to make a joke. So, someone from local news station WKRN asked Dolly how she’d like to be remembered, the Tennessee native couldn’t help but slip in a very on-brand joke.

“Well a lot of people ask me what I want people to say about me 100 years from now,” Dolly Parton said. She continued, adding, “I want people to say, ‘Golly! She looks good for her age!’” Check out the hilarious exchange below.

👑 Dolly is launching @dollyslibrary in Ohio and of course she came ready with a classic Dolly zinger! pic.twitter.com/7p9E9UTnJu — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) August 9, 2022

Dolly Parton Isn’t Sensitive About Her Age

At 76 years old, Dolly Parton looks great for her age. She’s not shy about the fact that she’s had a little work done to keep her looking young, either. In fact, Dolly is well-known for making jokes about her age and appearance.

Take, for instance, this classic Dolly Parton quote. “People say ‘how do you stay looking so young?’ Well, I say, good lighting, good doctors, and good makeup.” She has also commented on why she appears to be so happy all the time. In her book Dream More, Dolly said, “Well, that’s Botox! Nobody’s happy all the time. But I work hard at it.”

However, she knows that the good doctors, good lighting, and good makeup are only skin deep. Everything else about her is as real as it gets. “I look totally artificial, “ she said, “but I am totally real as a writer, as a professional, as a human being. A Rhinestone shines just as good as a diamond.”

The Ohio Imagination Library

Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine played a major role in bringing the Imagination Library to kids across the state. According to the official website, Mrs. DeWine witnessed the impact of the Imagination Library years ago while visiting her grandchildren. She was there when their books arrived and was able to sit and read to them. From that moment, she knew that she wanted kids across her state to get access to free books.

Finally, in 2019, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library started sending books to kids across the state. Then, in July of this year, they officially became affiliated with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. “This transition provided additional consistency, clarity, and brand recognition allowing the nonprofit and affiliates to continue promoting the program and increasing enrollment.

Currently, 327,743 Ohio children are signed up for the program. With Dolly Parton’s help, that number will continue to grow.