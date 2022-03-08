Dolly Parton Reveals Moment in Career She’s Most ‘Proud’ Of

While making an appearance for International Women’s Day, Dolly Parton made an appearance at The Kelleigh Bannen Show to discuss the proud moments of her music career.

When asked what moment she is the proudest of, Dolly Parton declared, “Well, I have to say becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry was honestly to this day one of the greatest things that’s ever been in my career.”

According to The Boot, Dolly Parton became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on January 4, 1969. Parton recently spoke about that proud moment. “It was always my dream to be on the Opry. They call it the ‘Mother Church’ because the old Ryman was a church. But it’s sacred to me. Wherever it goes – then the church of my heart.”

Dolly Parton goes on to share that the Grand Ole Opry to her is like the song New York, New York. “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.”

Dolly Parton became a member of the Grand Ole Opry after she released three albums in 1969. They were Just Because I’m a Woman, Just Between You and Me, and Just the Two of Us.

Dolly Parton First Took to the Stage of the Grand Ole Opry in the 1950s

However, Parton’s first time stepping foot on the Grand Ole Opry was not on her induction day. She made an appearance in 1959 with her uncle, Bill Owens. The duo were guests on the show in place of Jimmy C. Newman. Johnny Cash introduced Parton, who was a teen at the time. “We’ve got a little girl here from up in East Tennessee,” Cash declared. “Her daddy’s listening to the radio at home. And she’s gonna be in real trouble if she doesn’t sing tonight. So let’s bring her out here.”

The young Dolly Parton went on to perform George Jones’ single You Gotta Be My Baby during her time on the stage. She eventually spoke about the experience. “As I heard the band play my introduction, I lifted my head and looked up toward the lights. I smiled at the people in the balcony and then let ‘er rip.”

Dolly Parton Reflects on When She was Inducted in the Grand Ole Opry

While opening up about her membership to the Grand Ole Opry, Dolly Parton reflected during the 50th anniversary of her membership. “When they said, ‘It’s your 50th anniversary, you have to do something special.’ I said, ‘I don’t even want people to think I’m 50 years old!’ This is so exciting.”

In regards to keeping up with her long-time successful career, Dolly Parton added, “Well, I’m older. I’m seeing how people remember me, and that makes me very humbled. I’m just very honored that I’m still around, not only just to get to accept this, but that I can actually perform and get out there and still do what I love to do.”