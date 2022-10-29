Dolly Parton Reveals She Wants To Reunite Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for New Version of ‘Stairway to Heaven’

20 years after covering Stairway to Heaven for her 2002 album Halos & Horns, country music icon Dolly Parton says she is hoping to reunite with former Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page for a new rendition of the well-known track.

While speaking to Pollstar about her upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton stated that she would be for re-recording Stairway to Heaven despite her husband being against the idea.

“I covered Shine by Collective Soul, that was my husband’s idea, and the Billy Joel song Travelin’ Prayer, and also Train, Train. All those things from the rock field were my husband’s idea,” Dolly Parton explained. “Though he did not like it when I was going to do Stairway to Heaven. But I’m going to redo that really on the money.”

Dolly Parton said she did Stairway to Heaven kind of bluegrass-style in 2002. However, she decided she wants to perform the song the way it was originally done by Led Zeppelin. “But when I do the rock album, I’m going to actually re-record it – and do it more true to the regular record,” she continued. “I’m trying to see if Robert Plant might sing on it. Maybe Jimmy Page might do the pick-up part on it. I’m looking forward to dragging in some of the great classic people, girls and boys, to sing on some of the songs. I’m not far enough along to discuss who and what, but I am going to do an album.”

Dolly Parton Talks About Doing a Rock Album

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton told Billboard she was considering covering Free Bird and Satisfaction on her upcoming rock album. “I had actually thought about that before I even got nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Parton explained about the rock music record. “I’ve always wanted to do a great rock album and I’m going to do that. I don’t know when, but I will do one.”

Dolly Parton also said that she had considered other iconic rock songs to cover. “I love the Rolling Stones. I’ve always wanted to do the song Satisfaction. That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick’s guys up there to help me sing it.”

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton told Billboard that she wasn’t opposed to working on some Souther rock tunes as well. “I may do up a version of something like ‘Free Bird’ and do my own version of some classic things that I think would make good rock & roll songs,” she explained.

In regards to writing some original songs for the rock album, Dolly Parton had some thoughts. “I thought about writing a song called Rock of Ages, ” she added. “Where I get all the great old rock & rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected.”