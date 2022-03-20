Dolly Parton Reveals What She Has in Common With ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Co-Author James Patterson

Following the release of the new book Run, Rose, Run, country music icon Dolly Parton reveals what she has in common with the book’s co-author, James Patterson.

During her and James Patterson’s SXSW appearance through blackchin Dollyverse, Dolly Parton revealed that the duo became fast friends while working on the yearlong project. “I heard [James Patterson] wanted to write a book with me. And I thought, ‘Why?’ He just seemed like a new old friend. Pretty much we’re both crazy. We’ve got a warped sense of humor. And we’re both creative. So we got the job done in short order.”

Dolly Parton and Patterson also stated that Run, Rose Run’s story mirrors the country singer’s own life as a young singer-songwriter traveling to Nashville. However, the journey to stardom quickly becomes dark. “[Dolly] said to make it scarier,” James Patterson declared. “I’ve never heard of anything like it before. A book with a soundtrack.”

James Patterson then spoke about how he and Dolly Parton have more in common than expected. “We both grew up in small towns, smaller than usual. And I consider it a blessing that I still look at the world as though I was the kid in that town. So now, I’m here with Dolly Parton. Holy sh—!”

Dolly Parton Declares James Paterson As One of the World’s Greatest Writers

CMT reports that while chatting with TED speaker, Adam Grant, about Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton stated that James Patterson is one of the world’s greatest writers. “James Patterson, one of the world’s greatest writers, contacted me and asked if I would be interested in writing a book with him. I thought, ‘Why me? You seem to be doing all right on your own.’ He said, ‘I have an idea.’ And I said, ‘Well… I’d love to hear what you got to say.”

Dolly Parton further recalled James Patterson meeting her in Nashville to discuss the potential plot of Run, Rose, Run. “He flew to Nashville and we got together. He told me that he had gone to school at Vanderbilt University in Nashville and had always loved it. He always wanted to write a book about Nashville.”

Dolly Parton then said that she and James Patterson talked about the book and its plot. “And we came up with an idea to write about a young girl’s struggles. Her story is complex.”

After chatting with James Patterson about the book, Dolly Parton then thought about creating an album to accompany the book. “I thought, I’m from Nashville. I’m a songwriter. Why don’t I just write an album to go along with it. Almost like a soundtrack to the book. I don’t know that it’s been done before. But it seemed to me to make sense. So, I wrote songs based on the characters and the situation that they find themselves in.”