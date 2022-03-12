Dolly Parton Reveals Which Artist She’d Love to Hear Cover ‘Jolene’

Dolly Parton knows just who she’d like to cover her hit song “Jolene.” Any guesses, Outsiders? I’ll give you a hint—it’s Beyonce!

Parton recently spoke virtually with best-selling author James Patterson on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” to promote the pair’s thriller novel “Run, Rose, Run.” During the interview, Noah asked the 76-year-old country legend about how she’d feel if the popular “Halo” singer covered her iconic song.

“I think she’s fantastic and beautiful, and I love her music,” Parton admitted. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’ just someone that can take my little songs and make them like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.'”

It sounds like Beyonce can now start fangirling over Dolly Parton being such a fan of hers that she wants a new cover of “Jolene.”

However, the 40-year-old singer wouldn’t be the only superstar to cover the iconic 1973 country hit. The list includes Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, The White Stripes, and rapper Lil Nas X. In fact, the “Old Town Road” singer blew Parton away with his acoustic performance of her song on BBC Radio 1 in 2021. She even tweeted about it.

“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” her tweet read. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately. And it’s really good.”

Dolly Parton Opens Up About Potential Collaboration With Hip Hop Icon

Everyone now knows that Dolly Parton wishes for Beyonce to cover “Jolene,” but are they aware of her possible collaboration with hip-hop star, Cardi B? It’s definitely not the collaboration we expected, but it’s one to make mouths drop.

In a recent interview with E! News, Dolly Parton mentions her desire to work with the rapper. She also praised Cardi B by stating that if Cardi B agrees, she would love for the two singers to come together and bond over music.

“She’s a character,” the country star said of the “I Like It” singer.

And if the 29-year-old singer wishes to trade her heels for a pair of cowgirl boots, Parton just might be down to duet. She also suggested Cardi B team up with her and longtime friend Cher if they ever work professionally together.

“I would love to do something with her sometime, a TV show or a movie,” Dolly said of Cher. “We’ll have Cardi B on that same show, let Cher host it, and me and Cardi B will be the entertainment.”

What do you think, Outsiders? Can you picture a Dolly-Cardi duet? It would certainly be a collaboration to remember and certainly not one to miss.