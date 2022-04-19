Dolly Parton Reveals the Worst Career Advice She Was Ever Given

Promise, the career advice Dolly Parton had the good sense to ignore will make you smile. And you’ll love her more.

First, take a step back. Besides her incredible voice and super big heart, think about what sets Parton apart from other entertainers. It’s her look. Dolly hasn’t met a piece of bling she wouldn’t wear.

Her hair is big and blonde. And you’ve probably never seen her without her lipstick and lashes. This is the woman who is famous for saying there’s no such thing as natural beauty.

She’s also the country music icon who tweeted this vintage photo last week. And she captioned it: “Life is short, keep your dreams big and your hair bigger.”

Life is short, keep your dreams big and your hair bigger ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckdPtioXmI — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 12, 2022

But the types who gave career advice long ago instructed Dolly Parton to ditch the glitz and go more low-key. Can you imagine? Last week, Parton talked about the advice she ignored during an interview with organizational psychologist Adam Grant. It was for his podcast “WorkLife with Adam Grant.”

“The main advice that people wanted to give me was to change my look,” Parton told Grant. “To go simpler with my hair and the way that I dress, not to look so cheap. Nobody was ever going to take me seriously they would say.”

But she also explained why she loved to dress up in rhinestones and sequins. “The way I look and the way I looked then was a country girl’s idea of glam, just like I wrote in my ‘Backwoods Barbie’ song,” Parton said. “It was really like a look I was after.

“I wasn’t a natural beauty.” she said. “I just like to look the way I look. I’m so outgoing inside, I need the way I look to match all of that.”

So got all that? The inner Dolly is as extroverted as outer Dolly. Parton released her album, “Backwoods Barbie,” in 2008. It peaked at No. 2 on the country album charts.

The “Backwoods Barbie” song featured these lyrics:

“I’ve always been misunderstood because of how I look. Don’t judge me by the cover ’cause I’m a real good book.

So read into it what you will, but see me as I am. The way I look is just a country girl’s idea of glam.

“I’m just a backwoods Barbie in a push-up bra and heels. I might look artificial, but where it counts I’m real.

And I’m all dolled up and hopin’ for a chance to prove my worth, and even backwoods Barbie’s get their feelings hurt.”

Parton is an ageless 76. And her business acumen is on full display in 2022. That’s on top of what she does with her music.

Parton combined with James Patterson on best-selling book “Run, Rose, Run.” There’s an album to go with it. Meanwhile, Parton and Reese Witherspoon will turn the book into a movie.

And the country music icon also partnered with Duncan Hines for her frosting and cake mix recipes. This is just her life the last few weeks. We’re so glad Dolly Parton ignored all that useless career advice.