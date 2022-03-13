Dolly Parton Says Talent Is Only a ‘Third’ of Success: ‘You Gotta Have a Backbone’

Dolly Parton talent is unlike any other. Always spouting good advice about life and music, she enjoys sharing her own perspectives on various topics. Recently, the “Jolene” singer went on a podcast to talk about what she believes it takes to be a successful musician. For Parton, it takes a whole lot more than just talent.

“I’m going to have to say a third, a third, a third … You gotta have a backbone. You gotta keep your heart, you gotta keep your soul,” Parton says.

Dolly Parton’s talent is unmatched. From country music, writing, and other fun business ventures, she stays busy. However, she believes that her success is a combination of her hard work and warm heart.

“I’ve often said I’ve never hardened my heart – I just try to toughen the muscles around it. You have to learn to be strong without becoming harsh or hard. I try to never let anybody or anything get to my true heart or get to my true soul.”

While she has made many sacrifices to be an artist in the public eye, she says that her core values and beliefs are always at the forefront. She will never do something that goes against these values.

“I’ve sacrificed a great deal, and I was always willing to do that, but I only sacrificed to a point. I would never – I have never compromised to the degree that I lost my integrity, my beliefs, my faith, any of that … I would walk away, I’d never go past that point.”

The star’s words of wisdom are yet another reminder of why we love her so much.

Dolly Parton’s Talent for Business

Dolly Parton loves working on new projects and business ventures. Earlier this year, the singer announced a partnership with Jeni’s Ice Cream, as well as with Duncan Hines cake mixes. Always thinking of her next move, the singer is now teasing a larger line of frozen foods.

Hello from @Dollywood where the unstoppable @DollyParton is talking about plans for her theme park, her decision to give $1 million for Covid-19 research, her new frozen food line, the role she plans to play in a new film & more. @WJHL11 LIVE starting at 5p. pic.twitter.com/PJyyqbfAtY — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) March 11, 2022

Parton tells a news station that she is looking more into the world of food.

“I’m going to even be doing more foods — frozen foods and packaging and all sorts of things like that,” she says.

While this may seem random, Parton never signs a deal that she does not believe in. She chooses products that she can get behind, or already uses in everyday life. This is the case for her partnership with Duncan Hines.

“I’ve been using that cake mix for years, the Duncan Hines cake mix and frosting,” she adds.

From ice cream to cake, fans are wondering if these foods will be in the sweet treat realm. Or, will they be more classic Southern dishes? We will keep you Outsiders updated as we find out more information.