Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”

Not everyone is fully on board with the program, however. The Senator of Kentucky, Stephen Meredith, questioned the program during a legislative committee meeting, stating that steps should be taken to ensure the program’s books are “subject-appropriate.” And, well, let’s just say Dolly Parton’s sister was not happy about it.

The country legend‘s sister, Stella Parton, took to Twitter to unleash her fierce anger on the Republican Senator. “I’m outraged this morning that anyone, let alone GOP Sen. Meredith from the great state of Ky. Would question my sister Dolly or even insinuate something sinister about the ‘Imagination Library’ program for children,” Parton says.

FYI. Just in case you aren’t aware of the work being done or need to sign up. https://t.co/KNJMWst7Oq — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) March 3, 2022

Fans of Dolly Parton chimed in as well. One writes, “Isn’t attacking Dolly Parton about the same as attacking Baseball, Hot Dogs, and Apple pie here in America?” Another says, “Kentucky hasn’t got one clown; they’ve got the whole circus. Dude, sit down and shut up.”

The Diatribe From Dolly Parton’s Sister Continues

As brutal as the opening tweet from Dolly Parton’s sister was, the Tennessee native was just getting started. “Appalachian people have been maligned as uneducated and to have a Senator from an Appalachian state even think much less say anything derogatory about this incredible program is appalling,” Stella Parton continues.

The diatribe then became even more heated, Dolly Parton‘s sister resorting to name-calling. “My big sister stays out of politics but this is an outrage!! I would like to see your IQ score Sen. Meredith along with at least a dozen more of your GOP nimrods. The next thing you know, you will be trying to burn children’s books!”

“Sen. Meredith chose the phrase ‘indoctrinate our children.’ But that’s the GOP way, to be as sinister and fear-mongering as possible. When you stoop so low as to question the honorable intentions of someone as well-intentioned as my big sister Dolly, then you are stooping low.”

Yeah. Attacking #DollyParton is like attacking #BettyWhite. Don’t you dare do that and still call yourself American. https://t.co/BvvVitB7w6 — The Honorable Terri Lee Watson🇺🇸🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@dancertav) March 3, 2022

Rather than responding in kind, Senator Meredith took a more measured approach. The politician stated, “My request was not an attack upon Ms. Parton, her organization, and her program. It was simply to put guardrails in place for the future to protect children from content inappropriate for their ages and allow children to be children. I can’t help but believe Ms. Parton would agree with me.”