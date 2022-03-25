Dolly Parton Stuns in Black and White Throwback Photo: ‘You’re Good at Keeping Secrets’

We ask, what’s a better Throwback Thursday than a vintage snapshot of Dolly Parton giving a wink and a nod at secrets.

Answer, nothing beats what Parton posted on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white snap of herself shushing the photographer. The country legend captioned it: “Secrets, you’re good at keeping secrets #RunRoseRun.”

Fans Can’t Keep Secrets — They Love Dolly Parton and Her New Book, Album

Parton is enjoying a fantastic month of March. Unless you’re living in an alternative universe, you know that Dolly is hyping her first novel, “Run, Rose, Run.” She co-wrote it with novelist James Patterson. And Patterson was a perfect Dolly partner. After all, he’s sold more than 400 million copies of his books.

Parton also is showing off her business and marketing skills. She released an album to go with her novel. And she’s partnering with Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon to produce a movie based on the book.

Parton’s marketing definitely is modern. She appeared at Austin’s South By Southwest earlier this month to promote all her new projects. And she created a “Dollyverse,” complete with NFTs linking to the book or the album. However, she also knows that music is her soul. So she hyped her new book by singing her songs. Parton went with a mix of classic and new work from the “Run, Rose, Run” album.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Dolly Started Month Singing, Hosting ACM Awards Show

Parton kicked off March by co-hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards show live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. She changed into four sparkling outfits for the show. Parton rocked a shiny silver jumpsuit when she opened the show. Because when you’re in Vegas, there’s no such thing as too much. And the 76-year-old lives by that rule.

“I was walking through the hallway, coming out on stage and a disco ball just fell right on me,” she told the crowd at Allegiant Stadium. “I’m just hoping that nothing punctures me or else I’m going to be sailing around this room like an inflatable doll—so catch me if you can!”

Nope, no one can catch Dolly. She’s that far out in front. Parton performed Dolly donned a denim outfit when she performed with Kelsea Ballerini. The two sang “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” That’s a song from her new album. (That was her 48th, by the way). Plus, Kelly Clarkson honored Dolly by singing the classic “I Will Always Love You.”

Now about that book. Here’s how it’s pitched on sites like Amazon:

“Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.

“Run, Rose, Run is a novel glittering with danger and desire—a story that only America’s #1 beloved entertainer and its #1 bestselling author could have created.”

The book already hit No. 1 on sales lists compiled by the New York Times, USA Today and Washington Post.

But judging by that throwback posted on the official Dolly Parton account, she doesn’t want her readers spilling secrets, just yet.