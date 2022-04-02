Dolly Parton Stuns in Throwback Photo: ‘Waiting for the Warm Weather’

On Friday (April 1st), country music icon Dolly Parton took to her Instagram account to share a throwback snapshot as she dreams of warmer weather.

“Me, waiting for the warm weather we were promised,” Dolly Parton declares in her post. Which features a snapshot of her rocking a red flower in her hair with a button-up red top.

The latest throwback social media post comes just one day after Dolly Parton sent a message to those who are fighting the wildfires in Tennessee. As previously reported, a mandatory evacuation was ordered in East Tennessee. This is due to a wildfire growing rapidly in the Pigeon Forge area.

Speaking about the fires, Dolly Parton shared on Twitter, “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV. But I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do. I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire.”

Dolly Parton also wrote that she knows there are some people that have been affected by the fires and she hopes that everyone will join her in saying a prayer for them. “During this time, I’ve also remained in touch with my people at Dollywood who have assured me everything is okay there.”

Dolly Parton Wants Kristin Chenoweth to Play Her In a Biopic

During an appearance on Mr. Nashville Talks, Dolly Parton stated she wants Kristin Chenoweth, who is known for her role as the original Glinda in “Wicked,” to play her in a biopic.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth,” Dolly Parton stated “She’s just absolutely fantastic. We’d probably have to have a little Dolly, middle Dolly, and then the older one.”

Dolly Parton also said she has an idea of who would be able to play her former partner, Porter Wagoner. “You know who would make a great Porter, though, in all seriousness? Oh goodness, what’s the guy that does ‘Ace Ventura’? Jim Carrey.”

However, it seems like Dolly Parton may not get her first pick at who will play Wagoner. Jim Carrey announced on Friday that he is considering retiring from acting. He also said he is ready to have a “quiet life” away from the spotlight.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road,” Carrey explained. “But I’m taking a break.”

Carrey also said that he really likes his quiet life. This includes painting on canvas. “I really love my spiritual life,” he explained. “And this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists. I have enough.”