Dolly Parton Thanks Fans for Wild Success of Best-Selling Novel ‘Run, Rose Run’

Just a little over a month after she and James Patterson released “Run, Rose, Run,” country music legend Dolly Parton raves about the novel’s success.

“James Patterson, I wouldn’t have wanted to write ‘Run, Rose, Run’ with anyone else!” Dolly Parton declared in her latest Instagram post. “Thank you all for 4 weeks as the New York Times #1 Best Seller. We appreciate all your love and support!”

Dolly Parton previously spoke about her love for writing in another Instagram post. “I’ve always been someone who has loved to write. ‘Run, Rose, Run’ allowed me an opportunity to do it in a new way.”

“Run, Rose, Run” is described as a novel that is “glittering” with danger and desire. “Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise. Singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Following the Novel Adaption’s Success, Dolly Parton is Going to Be in the Film ‘Run, Rose, Run’

According to Variety, Dolly Parton will be returning to the big screen for the film adaption of “Run, Rose, Run.”

The media outlet stated that Dolly Parton and James Patterson are teaming up with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine for the production. Witherspoon is also producing the film alongside Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television, Lauren Neustadter.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Witherspoon stated, “Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage. Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist, and all around incredible human being.”

Witherspoon further declared that Dolly Parton is not only an icon to her but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. “My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading ‘Run, Rose, Run,’ a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honored to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Dolly Parton then praised Witherspoon and stated she is looking forward to working with her and her team. “It has been a joy working with Dolly Parton on this book. It’s a great story that we are both proud of. And, in partnership with Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, we will produce a great movie.”

There are currently no details as to when the film will premiere.