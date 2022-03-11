Dolly Parton Thanks Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen for ‘Sharing the Stage’ at the ACMs

The one and only Dolly Parton took to social media on Thursday afternoon to thank her co-hosts, Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, for sharing the stage with her at the ACM awards.

That’s right, Outsiders! Dolly Parton was back at it again hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) on Monday night at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It had been more than two decades since she had last served as a host, but the 76-year-old was more than excited to be back up on stage. Parton hosted the star-studded event, which was streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, alongside co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen. She also performed an awesome duet with country star Kelsea Ballerini.

“I had such a great time hosting the @ACMawards with my friends @GabbyBarrett_ and @JimmieAllen!” Parton posted on Instagram. “Thanks for sharing the stage with me.”

Dolly Parton Looked Amazing at the 2022 ACM Awards

Not only was Dolly Parton back on stage to host the 2022 ACM Awards with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, but she also looked amazing doing so. It’s safe to say that the iconic country star didn’t disappoint her fans in the fashion department. The “Jolene” singer got the evening started on the red carpet wearing a sequined dress with black tassels. She then changed into a jumpsuit that was covered in pieces of a mirror and took the stage for the first time of the night. In typical Dolly fashion, she made sure to point out her unique outfit right off the bat.

“I was walking through the hallway, coming out on stage, and a disco ball just gell right on me,” she joked. “I’m just hoping that nothing punctures me or else I’m going to be sailing around this room like an inflatable doll. So, catch me if you can!”

Later on in the show, Parton came out in a denim get-up for her performance of “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” She also got dolled up in a glittering gold outfit when she was honored by Kelly Clarkson.

Dolly Parton also took a moment to dedicate the entire ACM Awards show to the people of Ukraine. If you know anything about Parton, it’s that she never gets political. But it’s clear that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was weighing heavy on her mind at the time.

“I do want us before we start all our fun to take a serious moment,” Parton said. “I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. Why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them? And pray for peace around this crazy ‘ole world.”