Dolly Parton To Star in, Produce Film Adaptation of ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Dolly Parton can do it all. Her latest album and book are being made into a movie!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Run, Rose, Run is being made by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company. Parton will be starring in and producing the project. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing alongside Parton and Patterson. Meanwhile, Ashley Strumwasser will be executive producing the film.

Parton recently released the book and its companion alongside James Patterson who co-wrote the book. The record and story are about a young lady who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams of becoming an artist. However, there’s a brutal secret that she’s hiding that is also the source of her songwriting.

The book’s description reads, “Every song tells a story. She’s a star on the rise, singing about the hard life behind her. She’s also on the run. Find a future, lose a past. Nashville is where she’s coming to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’d fled might find her. And destroy her.”

Sounds like a can’t miss movie! Who knew that a project could be an album, book, and movie?

Dolly Parton and James Patterson Team Up

Dolly Parton has always been a fan of author James Patterson‘s work. While the “Jolene” singer has done almost any project imaginable, writing a book was next on her to-do list.

Parton and Patterson held an SXSW panel through blockchain Dollyverse. She revealed that they quickly became friends and bonded over the project. “I heard [James Patterson] wanted to write a book with me. And I thought, ‘Why?’ He just seemed like a new old friend. Pretty much we’re both crazy. We’ve got a warped sense of humor. And we’re both creative. So we got the job done in short order.”

The story actually mirrors Parton’s own journey in the music industry. Once upon a time she was a young hopeful hoping to make it big in Music City. However, there is one major difference between her and the titular character’s journey.

“[Dolly] said to make it scarier,” James Patterson explained. “I’ve never heard of anything like it before. A book with a soundtrack.”

Ironically, the two have more in common than anyone would expect. “We both grew up in small towns, smaller than usual. And I consider it a blessing that I still look at the world as though I was the kid in that town. So now, I’m here with Dolly Parton. Holy sh—!”