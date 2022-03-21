Dolly Parton To Take the Stage at AARP Celebrates You Event To Discuss ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Dolly Parton will take part in AARP’s virtual event and you can be a part of it!

Not only will the legendary artist be present, but also James Patterson, her Run, Rose, Run co-author. On other days special guests include: Rod Stewart, Gloria Gaynor, Commodores, Gary Sinise, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., Valerie Bertinelli, Ty Pennington, among others.

AARP’s signature annual event, AARP Celebrates You, is open to the public and will take place through 28 sessions. Fans can register here.

Parton’s speaking engagement will take place on March 25 and will be moderated by Louise Penny.

“Parton and Patterson co-authored a novel about a young singer-songwriter on the run, and Dolly has released an accompanying record album,” the panel description reads. “Blockbuster novelist Louise Penny gets them talking about this unexpected collaboration and the road to their unique partnership.”

The full event will span from March 24 through 26. The virtual event is for people of all ages and backgrounds. From panels to classes, workshops, surprise celebrity appearances, and concerts, there’s something for everyone.

“After two years of enduring the pandemic, we need to join with each other to share happiness, connect and celebrate our resilience,” said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. “AARP Celebrates You is a chance for people of all ages to connect, learn, grow, and, best of all, play all under one virtual roof.”

Sign up now for some university-quality lectures, cooking demos, personal finance advice, and more. But really, any country fan just wants to see Queen Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton and James Patterson’s Relationship

Dolly Parton has done every variety of business and venture. It only made sense that she released an album and companion book. She teamed up with one of her favorite authors, James Patterson for Run, Rose, Run.

Parton and Patterson held an SXSW panel via her new blockchain, Dollyverse. Dolly Parton shared that they got along swimmingly, immediately.

“I heard [James Patterson] wanted to write a book with me. And I thought, ‘Why?’ He just seemed like a new old friend. Pretty much we’re both crazy. We’ve got a warped sense of humor. And we’re both creative. So we got the job done in short order,” she said.

The plot in the book and record mirrors Parton’s own journey in the music industry. She got her start in Music City as a young hopeful. Despite the comparisons, there is one big difference.

“[Dolly] said to make it scarier,” James Patterson said. “I’ve never heard of anything like it before. A book with a soundtrack.”

They bonded over their shared experiences,”We both grew up in small towns, smaller than usual. And I consider it a blessing that I still look at the world as though I was the kid in that town. So now, I’m here with Dolly Parton. Holy sh—!”