Dolly Parton Withdraws Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: Here’s Why She Bowed Out

Why would queen Dolly Parton bow out of her Rock & Rall Hall of Fame nomination?

Fans were shocked to learn that the Queen of Country decided to withdraw from consideration to enter the prestigious music museum. Parton made the announcement on Monday through social media and explained her tough decision.

This marked the first time that Dolly Parton was considered for induction into the legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me,” she wrote. “So I must respectfully bow out.”

Despite her not wanting the votes split this time around, there could be a future where she joins the hall of fame.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy,” she noted.

Despite the shock that fans experienced, there is a bright side. The nomination inspired her to put out a rock album in the future. She said that it was something that she “always wanted to do.”

“My husband is a total rock’n’roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Good luck,” she concluded.

Dolly Parton on What Success Means

Dolly Parton is not only a songwriter extraordinaire but also a pro at giving advice. She recently spoke on a podcast to discuss what it takes to truly become a successful artist this day in age.

“I’m going to have to say a third, a third, a third … You gotta have a backbone. You gotta keep your heart, you gotta keep your soul,” Parton explained.

Dolly Parton continued, “I’ve often said I’ve never hardened my heart – I just try to toughen the muscles around it. You have to learn to be strong without becoming harsh or hard. I try to never let anybody or anything get to my true heart or get to my true soul.”

She ended up making a “great deal” of sacrifices to get where she is today. But it was her being always willing to do that to a certain point that has made her the person she is today.

“I would never – I have never compromised to the degree that I lost my integrity, my beliefs, my faith, any of that … I would walk away. I’d never go past that point,” she shared. Could we admire her even more? No!