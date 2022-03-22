Dolly Parton’s ‘Run, Rose. Run’ Film Adaptation: Everything We Know

Dolly Parton just released her first book, and there’s already a movie in the works. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming film adaptation of Run, Rose. Run.

First, here’s what you should know about the novel. Run, Rose. Run was collaboratively written by Parton and famous author James Patterson. The two worked together to weave a tale about a young woman who comes to Nashville with dreams of being a star. But this woman is also running from some darkness in her past.

James Patterson and Dolly Parton are set to co-produce Run, Rose, Run for studio company Hello Sunshine, owned by Reese Witherspoon. Reese Witherspoon is also set to produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter. So, it’s looking like quite the dream team from the production standpoint.

But so far, we don’t have much information when it comes to the cast. The only cast member we know for sure will be in it is Dolly Parton, who said she has a role in it in an interview with Country Heat Weekly, she discussed the film and her role.

“We’ve already made the deal, and they’re already writing a script,” Parton said. “I’m going to be playing the part of Ruthanna who is the older character. She was once a star and now she’s retired. Pretty much like me with the exception that I’m not retired and never intend to be.”

In Addition to a ‘Run, Rose, Run’ Film, Parton Released an Album

So not only is Parton working on a film based on her new book. She also wrote a whole album that serves as a sort of soundtrack for the book. The album, also titled Run, Rose, Run, is out now. James Patterson, her co-author, was thrilled when she brought the idea to him, but also quite daunted.

“[Dolly] said to make it scarier,” James Patterson said in an appearance at SXSW. “I’ve never heard of anything like it before. A book with a soundtrack.”

But even though she challenged him, it was actually Patterson who asked Dolly to co-write with him. He felt Dolly would make a perfect collaborator.

“James Patterson, one of the world’s greatest writers, contacted me and asked if I would be interested in writing a book with him,” Parton said. “I thought, ‘Why me? You seem to be doing all right on your own.’ He said, ‘I have an idea.’ And I said, ‘Well… I’d love to hear what you got to say.”

Needless to say, Parton was sold. And while we don’t have many details yet on the upcoming Run, Rose, Run film, the fact that Dolly Parton is working on it so closely is all we need to know it’ll be worth the watch.