dwight-yoakam-to-headline-food-truck-championship-of-texas

Visitors at the Food Truck Championship of Texas are in for quite a treat this year. Dwight Yoakam is set to headline the event. The 2-time Grammy-winning country music star will headline the music performance at this year’s championship.

The event is set to happen in Graham, TX on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Yoakam will be playing at the Young County Arena, which is located at 120 Craig Street in Graham, TX. Doors for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. The concert will officially begin an hour later, at 6:30 p.m.

It’s important to note that once people head into the concert, they will not be allowed back in with that same ticket. Concertgoers will be allowed to bring a cooler with them at an extra charge. There’s only one cooler per ticketholder allowed, and an extra $20 will be added to your ticket price. No glass will be allowed inside the coolers. The coolers can’t be bigger than 48qt.

Coolers are optional, but visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes.

General admission presale tickets are available for $40. For floor admission, the ticket price goes up to $80. All ticket tiers can be bought online. The Food Truck Championship of Texas website has plenty of additional information about Dwight Yoakam’s performance and about the event itself.

Dwight Yoakam Will Close Out A Day Filled With Fun

The 7th Annual Food Truck Championship of Texas will feature food trucks from all over the state. They’ll be coming to the Largest Downtown Square in America and serving up their food for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

The Food Truck Championship is free to attend and starts at 11 a.m on Saturday, June 4. The event will end before Dwight Yoakam is set to headline, so don’t worry about missing out. The food trucks are set to close down at 5 p.m. or whenever they run out of food to make.

Yoakam is definitely the selling point (apart from delicious food, that is), but there will be other musical guests at the event, too. In fact, there will be live music all day during the event in the Downtown Square. There will be other things to do while you walk around and sample food from around the state. Texoma’s Homepage reports that the Food Truck Championship will also feature an art walk and activities to keep the kids busy.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Got A Surprise Concert From the Country Music Star

The Food Truck Championship is sure to be exciting, but Dwight Yoakam has already had a pretty eventful year. After Dale Earnhardt Jr. got inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Yoakam played a surprise concert for him.

Yoakam has been one of the driver’s favorite artists for a long time. Not only that, but the two have fostered a close friendship and have even sung together in the past. Events are always fun, but nothing beats surprising your friends on their big days.