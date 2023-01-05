Eagles Add Shows to 2023 ‘Hotel California’ Tour

With their Hotel California tour set to kick off next month, Eagles have announced they are extending the tour by adding six new dates to the schedule.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the Eagles’ newly announced shows will start on March 25th in Jacksonville, Florida. They will then run through April 7th in Newark, New Jersey. The six new dates will follow the previously announced dates, which are scheduled for February and early March.

Tickets for the new Eagles Hotel California tour dates are scheduled to go on sale on Friday (January 6th). The tour was originally launched in 2019. However, the tour was halted a year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually resumed in 2021 with reportedly dozens of sold-out shows. The new shows will feature a performance of the group’s classic 1976 album in its entirety.

Eagles will be accompanied by an orchestra and choir. Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit will be performing with special guest Vince Gill.

The Eagles Will Kick Off Their ‘Hotel California’ Tour Without Deacon Frey

Eagles will kick off without Deacon Frey. He began touring with the group in 2017 following the death of his father and the band’s co-found Glenn Frey. The band issued a statement in April 2022. “Deacon’s Eagles family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill,” the bandmates stated. “And he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career.”

Eagles bandmates further praised Deacon after he decided to step In following his father’s death. “We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future.”

Henley previously opened up about how Deacon caught his attention when he performed Peaceful Easy Feeling at his father’s memorial service. “As difficult as that might have been, he was so brave and composed,” Henley stated. “I’m sure, on the inside, he was churning. After a few months went by I thought, ‘Why not see if he would like to be in the band?’”

Henley further spoke about wondering if Eagles could continue on without Glenn Frey following his death in 2016. “The only way it felt justified to me was to have family blood in the band,” he continued. “And I have to hand it to Deacon. He had don some gigs with his father – private parties, in front of maybe 200 people. To go from that to 50,000 people is extraordinary. I don’t know many people who could have done that without freaking out.”