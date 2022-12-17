Eagles Frontman Don Henley Buys Lavish $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Mansion in California

New year, new home! Eagles frontman Don Henley is ringing in 2023 by reportedly purchasing a 4.3 million “green” property in Mar Vista, California.

According to the celebrity real estate website, Dirt.com, Don Henley purchased the multi-million dollar home for his son, 24-year-old Will Henley. Originally built in 1950, the 3,500-square-foot home was rebuilt in recent years. It was completely redesigned by architect Thane Roberts. It has four bedrooms, which all have ensuite bathrooms.

The home of Don Henley’s son also has a grassy backyard that is made of AstroTurf, while the front lawn has a mix of drought-tolerant, native plantings. It was also reported that the home’s metal room is made from recycled material. The home also has solar panels and a Tesla charging station in the garage. It was further noted that the home was sold in 2019 for $3.1 million. Don Henley purchased the home for nearly $300,000 over the seller’s original asking price.

Dirt.com also reports that this isn’t the first time Don Henley has purchased a home for one of his children. In 2018, he bought a West Hollywood bungalow for his daughter Annabel. He currently reminds in his main residence, which is located in Dallas, Texas. However, he does have a seaside vacation home and a 40-acre vegetable ranch in Malibu.

‘The Heart of the Matter’ Co-Writer J.D. Souther Reveals Why It Took 42 Years for Don Henley to Put the Song Together

While speaking to Songfacts, co-writer of The Heart of the Matter, J.D. Souther opened up about why it took Don Henley 42 years to write the track for his third solo album, The End Of The Innocence.

“At that particular moment, it was an easy song for both of us to work on,” Souther explained. “Because we had, within the last year or so, broken up with our fiancees. We’d both been in love and engaged at the same time, and both his relationship with his girl and me with mine ended in the same few months.”

Souther also said that the song revealed what had actually happened during the relationships. “It’s pretty much what the song says, they had both taken up with somebody else. And that’s not easy to hear, but at the time it made a good source material for that song, because it seemed to be really universal and it seemed the only way to really survive your first reaction to hearing news like that or having those kind of feelings is to remember that the first person to benefit from forgiveness is the one who does the forgiving. And, actually, that was Don’s idea.”

Souther went on to add that he gives Don Henley full credit for the “forgiveness theme” of the song. “The first time he sang that forgiveness chorus over and over to me, I didn’t get it. Kind of went, ‘Yeah I guess.’ And then it sort of sank [in] that it was exactly the point of the song.”