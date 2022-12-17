Eagles Make Their YouTube Debut With Eight Remastered Videos

Although they’re one of America’s most lauded bands of all time, the Eagles have never had their music videos on YouTube, until now. Now, fans of the classic rock band can stream eight of their iconic music videos on the platform. In addition, the remastered videos are from the band’s official archives.

The string of videos includes their 1977 live performance of their stalwart classic “Hotel California.” Before, an unauthorized version of the song had already garnered a million views since being uploaded in 2016.

Fans can also watch official videos for “Hole in the World,” “In the City,” “I Can’t Tell You Why,” “How Long,” and “Busy Being Fabulous.” In addition, you can stream the live versions of “No More Cloudy Days” and “Take It Easy.”

Longtime fans will know that “How Long” and “Busy Being Fabulous” originally appeared on the group’s seventh album, 2007’s Long Road Out of Eden. It was also their most recent album.

The Eagles continue playing shows despite not releasing new music

According to an interview with the band’s bassist and vocalist, Timothy B. Schmidt in September, Long Road Out was likely the band’s last new music. However, that has kept the group from touring for their fans.

“We toured behind our last album … and put in five to seven of those songs, but we don’t do them anymore because there wasn’t a big reaction,” Schmidt said at the time. “When people come to see the Eagles, they want to hear ‘Best of My Love,’ ‘One of These Nights,’ all these things. So we give it to them.”

In addition, according to iconic singer-songwriter Vince Gill, who joined the band after Glenn Frey’s passing, there wouldn’t be new material any time soon.

“You’ve just got that catalog of material and every night it’s great song after great song after great song,” he said in 2021. “There are a few things that have popped up and kind of evolved. It’s working and everybody seems to be having a good time.”

Despite not making new music, it hasn’t kept the Eagles from the road. Currently, the group is on tour, performing their catalog for massive crowds. They also just added more dates for February and March of 2023.

Since going on tour at the start of this year, every show has featured Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Frey’s son Deacon and Vince Gill. In addition, an orchestra and choir accompanied the band.

There’s no doubt that the band has had insane success and staying power since hitting worldwide fame in the 1970s. After dropping Hotel California in 1976, it became the third best-selling album in American history. Their song, “Hotel California,” also won record of the year at the 1977 Grammys. Later, the tune was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.