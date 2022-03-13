Eddie Van Halen Once Asked a Hall & Oates Singer to Replace David Lee Roth

When it comes to being in a rock and roll band, your spot may not always be secure.

Plenty of iconic rockers have actually gotten the boot from their own bands. Nick Oliveri was kicked out of the Queens of The Stone Age, Jimi Hendrix was kicked out of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Ozzy Osbourne got the boot from Black Sabbath for excessive alcohol and drug consumption, and Dave Mustaine was once a founding member of Metallica before getting ejected.

Clearly, replacing a band member can be easy if that’s what a group wants to do. Once upon a time, Eddie Van Halen reportedly asked Daryl Hall to replace David Lee Roth in Van Halen.

“Yeah… actually yes. I knew those guys really well and we actually shared some people – crew and things like that. Eddie came to a show with [his then-wife] Valerie [Bertinelli], and David had just left the band. Eddie said, ‘do you wanna join Van Halen, man?’ He was half-joking, but I think he was serious, I really do believe he was serious. And I took it seriously, I said, ‘ehh I think not, I think I got my own shit going on,'” Daryl Hall said during an interview with Q104.3.

David Lee Roth and Van Halen

Daryl Hall is one-half of the iconic Hall & Oates group. They are one of the most successful duos in musical history, producing songs like “Maneater” and “You Make My Dreams.” David Lee Roth was not forced out of the band, but rather he left on his own free will. This was following the band’s 1984 tour. Roth split and formed his own band. Over the years, there have been several given reasons as to why this happened. Most of which seem to center around arguments related to the band’s sound and artistic direction. Roth was also concerned with Eddie Van Halen playing music outside of Van Halen.

Certainly, Van Halen had no shortage of creative differences over the years. The band was first made up of Eddie, Roth, Alex Van Halen as the drummer, and Michael Anthony as the bassist in 1972.

Van Halen still went on despite Roth’s exit. First, he was replaced by Sammy Hagar, then Gary Cherone, then back to Hagar, then eventually Roth again. They reunited in 1996 for Van Halen’s “Best of – Volume I” album.

Unreleased Songs from Eddie Van Halen

Wolf Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen’s son and now a Grammy-nominated artist, was once the bass player for the popular rock band.

Recently, there have been rumors circulating regarding unreleased music from his late father. Wolf discussed the rumors during an interview with Jeremy White. Sadly, there’s nothing hidden behind locked doors.

“Oh, Van Halen fans love this… I think he whipped it out to test it for a song or two and then it was like ‘Eh, I’m past that…’ His taste obviously changed throughout time. I remember he brought it for one day. But no, there’s not… We’re not hiding some mix. We’re not hiding 20 extra songs. Like, what you got was it. Except for one song we never even finished, so…” Wolf Van Halen said.