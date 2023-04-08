Eddie Van Halen’s Red Kramer Guitar Expected to Sell For Up to $3M At Upcoming Auction

Nearly three years after Eddie Van Halen died, the legendary rocker’s red Kramer guitar is expected to sell for up to $3 million at an upcoming auction.

According to the auctioneer, Sotheby’s, Eddie Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” red guitar (Kramer CO176) is considered one of the most iconic guitars of the MTV Era. It was custom-made by Paul Unkert of Kramer Guitars for Van Halen and includes “important innovations” customized specifically for the rocker’s guitar technique.

Van Halen’s guitar notably has a poplar double-cut “Strat” style body. The top is routed for a single double-coil Seymour Duncan humbucker pickup. It also has volume control, Floyd Rose bridge with whammy bar, unvarnished 22 fret maple bolt-on neck.

Eddie Van Halen’s guitar will also have Ukert’s accompanying letter of 4/13/05 with details about its history. “The ‘Hot For Teacher’ Van Halen [guitar] was built by me at the Kramer Green Grove Road Plant in Neptune, NJ around 1982-1985/ #CO176. Look for ‘Unk’ stamps on Neck and Body. It was my last project for Ed and Kramer. Paul ‘Unk’ Unkert.”

Sotheby’s also stated that the Kramer CO176 is the first rear-loaded striped guitar Van Halen received from Unkert. It was noted that Unkert worked for Kramer in the “key era” of the early ‘80s. He made the other guitars for Eddie Van Halen. They are the musician’s famous yellow and black double neck, and the present guitar. Unkert then supplied parts for the 5150 guitar that Van Halen put together at the Kramer’s workshop.

Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Hot For Teacher’ Guitar Was Inspired By His ‘Frankenstrat’ Guitar

Eddie Van Halen’s “Hot for Teacher” guitar is believed to be completed in late 1982 and was delivered to the musician in January 1983. The famous red, white, and black stripe paint on the guitar was Van Halen’s style, is also originated from the original striped “Frankenstrat,” which he built in the ‘70s. That guitar is currently at the Smithsonian.

Eddie Van Halen is said to be an inspiration for the guitar world. He is also noted to be one of the musicians at the forefront of creating supercharged instruments for the new era of “pyrotechnical players.”

Kramer Guitars co-founder, Dennis Berardi, once spoke about how he convinced Van Halen to switch from Gibson and Fender to Kramer. “I didn’t know that much about Eddie Van Halen at that point. I knew he was a great guitar player, but I didn’t know anything about [the] guitars he played. He invited me into his house, and while I was sitting there, I saw his red, white, and black guitar.”

Berardi then said he took a look at it and thought it was a “piece of s—“. The duo started talking and that’s when he convinced Eddie to move away from Gibson and Fender. “I told him how Gibson and Fender’s guitars were terrible, and they were ripping kids off. I told him that Kramer wanted to build really great guitars. Just like that, he said, ‘All right, let’s do it. Let’s make Kramer number one!’’

Starting bid for Van Halen’s guitar is $1.8 million