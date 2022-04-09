Elle King Wants to ‘Absorb’ Everything She Can From Chris Stapleton When She Joins Him on Tour This Spring

Ex’s & Oh’s singer Elle King is planning on channeling her “best behavior” when she joins country music superstar Chris Stapleton on tour this spring. Why the focus on the good behavior you ask? Well, it’s simple, really…Elle King is focused on enjoying the moments of the upcoming tour. Fully absorbing every amazing moment of the adventure that she possibly can.

Elle King Focuses On Enjoying the Show, Absorbing Every Moment of Tour With Chris Stapleton

Elle King has certainly had quite the amazing year, so far. King’s single Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home), which teams the country singer up with another country music legend, Miranda Lambert, is still climbing the charts; becoming a favorite all across the country. To make things even more exciting, Elle King is now slated to join Chris Stapleton on his upcoming All-American Road Show tour.

However, King has no intentions of channeling her own or Miranda Lambert’s Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) counterpart during this tour. In fact, the singer says she will be on her “best behavior” throughout the tour, avoiding any and all “tour shenanigans.”

“I’m going to keep my nose clean,” Elle King says in a recent discussion with Taste of Country Nights. King adds that her focus is on making sure she minds her p’s and q’s during the tour.

“I’m going to be on my best behavior,” the country music singer says. King adds that even the basic manners are a top priority for her during the upcoming adventure.

"I'm going to say please and thank you," she adds. "I'm going to absorb as much as I can, I'm going to watch and enjoy the show."

While Performing With An Award-Winning Artist Such As Chris Stapleton Is Huge, King Also Hopes To Learn A Lot On The Upcoming Tour

Staying fully aware, and enjoying every moment of her time on the road with Chris Stapleton is Elle King’s focus as her time on tour begins this spring. However, there is something else the singer is looking forward to as she sets out with Stapleton and his team, as well.

“You have to just learn from everything they do,” Elle King says of Chris Stapleton and his crew. King notes that the way a star and his crew treat everyone on tour says a lot about the artist as a whole.

“From how they treat their tour manager, to the newest roadie,” King explains to Taste of Country Nights. “To how they treat people who are techs that work at the venue.”

King also adds that just keeping an eye out for how everything is run, in general, is important to her. After all, each tour is its own experience, the singer notes.

“I like to see how everybody runs everything and how a successful tour show goes,” she says. “I try to absorb all of that and be on my best behavior. That’s what I’m going to do.”

King will be joining Chris Stapleton on his tour later this month, starting on April 28 in London Ontario. The tour will then continue through Canada over the next few weeks, with Elle King’s final performance on the tour scheduled for May 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia.