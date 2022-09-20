Elton John Set to Perform at the White House This Friday

Months after his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour came to an end, music legend Elton John will be performing live once again, this time at the White House, on Friday (September 23rd).

According to CNN, Elton John will be performing on the south lawn for the “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” event. The event will be hosted by A+E Networks and The History Channel. It was revealed that approximately 2,000 guests have been invited.

The White House issued a statement that stated the event will celebrate the unifying and healing power of music. It will also commend the life and work of Sir Elton John and honor everyday history-makers in the audience. The audience will have teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, and more.

Along with Elton John, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will make remarks during the evening. The White House also shared that John’s team “expressed an interest” on the music legend’s behalf in playing at the White House once again. He was invited by then-President Bill Clinton to perform at the State Dinner for then-British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The event took place in 1998.

Elton John Mourns the Loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, Elton John took to his Instagram account to pay a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The long-running monarch passed away earlier this month at 96.

In the social media post, Elton John shared two photographs of him interacting with Queen Elizabeth II. “Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” John wrote in the caption. “My own memories of her filled with joy and admiration.”

Elton John further revealed that Queen Elizabeth II honored her with a CBE. She also gave him a knighthood and the Companion of Honor. “I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees. They were always joyous and humbling experiences. But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to Rock Around the Clock at Windsor Castle or experiencing wit, warmth, and honor first hand. She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

Elton John previously released a statement about Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply sadden to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”