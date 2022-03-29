elton-john-sets-final-north-american-tour-dates

Pop music legend Elton John has set the final dates for his North American arena tour. These dates are the tail end of the music icon’s final tour, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Elton John took to social media to share these dates and locations with his fans…in a style that only Elton John can bring.

“Thank you for sharing this journey with me,” Elton John tells his fans in the recently released video.

“I cherish these memories we’re making together,” the Rocket Man singer continues.

“It has been nothing short of incredible, and I look forward to seeing you soon,” he concludes. “One last time on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

As Elton John continues his Farewell Tour Yellow Brick Road Tour, the iconic superstar has now announced the final leg of his North American tour dates. The Bennie and the Jets singer is slated to return to the U.S. on July 15 in Philadelphia. The final North American leg of this massive tour is ending months later on Nov. 20 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Elton John’s Latest North American Yellow Brick Road Tour Dates:

Jul 24 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

July 27 – Foxboro, MA at Gillette Stadium

Sept. 8 – Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

Sept. 13 – Charleston, SC at Credit One Stadium

Oct. 8 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 16 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 17 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 22 – Vancouver, BC at BC Place

Nov. 9 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park

Nov. 11 – Phoenix, AZ at Chase Field

Nov. 17 – Los Angeles, at Dodger Stadium

Elton John’s Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour Has Been Underway For Quite Some Time

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour began two years ago. However, the show soon went on a hiatus for several reasons. First, the COVID-19 pandemic closed concerts all over the world. Then, the music icon faced some health issues himself, creating further tour delays.

The first North American leg of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will continue through April. From there, the music legend will head to Europe and the U.K. before returning to the States in July. Following his final North American performance at Dodger Stadium later this year, the Tiny Dancer singer will be headed back overseas to complete the tour.

“I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers,” Elton John has said about the massive tour.

“At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby,” John continues.

“I can’t wait to do it and have a great time,” he adds. “And I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more – I’ve had enough.’”