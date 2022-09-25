If you ever have wanted to play guitar like Elvis Presley or Jimi Hendrix, then you might want to tune into this really cool auction. When you do this, then the Legends of Rock and Roll auction will bring you their guitars. That’s right. You can bid on ones actually played by them through Kruse GWS Auction. They are hosting this online auction, TMZ reports, and it’s set for Saturday, October 15, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

As far as Presley is concerned, his 1975 Martin D-28 guitar will be available for purchase. That’s in case you get in the mood to strum along and sing Kentucky Rain or Don’t Be Cruel. You also get the original case with the guitar. It’s all fit for a King and for you, too. For Hendrix fans, the legend’s Japanese Sunburst electric guitar is going to be available. Now, this one happened to be a gift from Jimi’s father to him. This guitar is expected to bring in $250,000 in the auction.

Elvis Presley Guitar Should Fetch Big Amount At Auction

Besides these legends, there will be others recognized by their instruments. For instance, an acoustic guitar once owned by Kurt Cobain will be available and it’ll have an actual estate receipt with it. Other notable guitar players’ instruments up for auction will come from the likes of KISS frontman Paul Stanley, Tom DeLonge of Blink-182, and Robert Smith of The Cure.

While we have been covering guitars so far, there will be additional items up for auction. Maybe you are a Johnny Cash fan. Well, there’s something for you here. Why not bid on the Man in Black’s 14K bracelet and matching ring? James Brown, the forever Godfather of Soul, gets representation here, too. You can look to pick up his monogrammed dressing room robe and slippers. Does a jumpsuit excite you? No, we’re not talking about one of those Elvis wore back in the 1970s. But Rick James’ custom-made, stage-worn snake jumpsuit will be up for auction.

Many kids and teenagers throughout the years have dreamed of playing along with their rock music icons. Imagine owning one of these guitars and playing it at home. It will be quite a thrill for the person getting these instruments. They will provide hours of fun and even make for cool talking points. With Presley and Hendrix leading the way, the rest of these axes are going to be slung around fans’ necks for a long time to come. This auction looks like it’ll be a really solid one to dial into and take part in. If that’s your own jam, then go get yourself a guitar from these rock music heroes.