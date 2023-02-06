Epic Axl Rose Throwback Videos Flood Twitter on Guns N’ Roses Frontman’s Birthday

While honoring a rock music legend on his 61st birthday, fans of Axl Rose took to social media with epic throwback videos of the Guns N’ Roses frontman.

In one of the videos, the legendary rocker is seen performing Guns N’ Rose’s hit track Paradise City at a packed show. “Happy birthday Axl Rose,” the fan wrote.

Another Twitter account, which has Guns N’ Roses Achieve as its user name, posted hilarious behind-the-scene footage of the rock band’s frontman. “Happy birthday to the legend, Axl Rose! Here’s a video of him doing some ballet.”

The Guns N’ Roses bandmates also posted a video honoring their frontman. “Happy birthday to the iconic Axl Rose! Let’s heart, Gunners!”

The rocker first hit the music scene in 1983. Prior to joining Guns N’ Roses, he played in Hollywood Rose (from when Guns N’ Roses spinoff), L.A. Guns, and Rapidfire.

Fans of the singer and songwriter recently saw him performing Guns N’ Rose’s hit track November Rain during the memorial service for his friend Lisa Marie Presley.

He expressed his gratitude for Lisa Marie by stating at the event, “I’m sure many of you are still in shock as I feel. I’ll continue to be for quite some time. I feel like I’m supposed to be texting her right now. Saying, ‘I’m here,’ telling her how wonderful everyone is. I never in a million years imagined singing here, especially under these circumstances. This is truly devastating.”

Axl Rose to Stop ‘Tossing the Mic’ into Crowds at Guns N’ Roses Shows Following a Fan Injury

In December 2022, Axl Rose announced he was going to stop his famous microphone throws into crowds following a fan being injured at one of the band’s recent shows. He had been doing the mic tosses for more than 30 years after the rock group performed Paradise City.

The incident occurred at one of the band’s concerts in Australia. The fan, Rebecca Howe, alleged she was injured during the show. “I was just putting out a warning for people,” she explained. “If Axl sings Paradise City, get ready to duck for cover.”

Howe also said that if the mic was a couple of inches to the right or left of her, she would have lost an eye. “What if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?” Howe stated. “ If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

In response to Howe’s comments, Axl Rose took to Twitter to reveal that he will no longer perform the mic-throwing act at the band’s shows from now on. Rose then noted that the mic-tossing has always felt like a well-known part of the band’s shows. “Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.”