Eric Church Bares His Soul to a Packed House: ‘I Dreamed About This Right Here’

While standing in front of a full house in the midwest, country singer Eric Church bared his soul about a dream he had. If you happened to miss the incredible show, then you’re in luck!. In a recent Twitter post, the 44-year-old southerner gives a heartfelt speech in front of a crowd of fans. Several of those fans held up signs showing their love for the singer. However, several others smiled with glee while holding their phones up to capture and savor the moment.

What’s next for the “Springsteen” singer? He’s headed up north for his next show. The caption reads, “Enough said. Thank you, Chicago and St. Louis! We’ll see you this weekend, Green Bay!”

Enough said. Thank you Chicago and St. Louis! We’ll see you this weekend, Green Bay! pic.twitter.com/VGmSaXxQGH — Eric Church (@ericchurch) March 14, 2022

That’s right, Outsiders. Eric Church is taking his dream to Green Bay, Wisconsin this Friday at Resch Center. A fan of the proud father of two praised his inspirational speech in the comments and expressed their excitement for Church’s next show. “Goosebumps. That was incredible. Can’t wait for Green Bay this weekend!”

“I remember one night after about 20 or 25 garage beers, and I thought ‘maybe I’m done. Maybe I’ll never get to do this again,'” Church begins his speech. “And you know what I dreamed about? I dreamed about—I didn’t dream about songs. I didn’t dream about cities, I dreamed about this right here. Everybody shoulder to shoulder, beside each other again.”

“And I thank you very much,” he continues. “I thank you so much for letting my dream come true.”

Eric Church continues to live out his dream on a U.S. tour. As he remains one of country music’s top artists, his recent 16-song medley of a performance at the 2022 ACM Awards showed much of his talent. However, Eric Church received even more praise amid his performance in Missouri this weekend. He shocked fans with a cover of several Nelly songs, including “Ride Wit Me” and “Country Grammar.”

The singer opened up his St. Louis concert with the acoustic “Mistress Named Music” medley. Over the weekend, the country artist took a moment to pay tribute to some of the city’s most iconic artists hip-hop and rap artists. However, he made sure to warn fans before performing his Nelly covers, that they might just get to witness a “modified train wreck.”

Don’t worry, Outsiders. He had to throw in a joke or two to get the performance kicking. I mean, I highly doubt Eric Church could make any song sound bad.

Church also included a special performance of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” “Black Water” by the Doobie Brothers, and then Sheryl Crow’s “The First Cut is the Deepest.”

There’s still a long way to go before the tour ends, so get your tickets while you can!