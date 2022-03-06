Eric Church Collaborator Chris Janson Talks Working Together on Songs

Collaborating on Eric Church songs simply brings Chris Janson a lot of joy. They managed to team up and co-write Flag on the Wall. But when you can work with someone like Church, then it has to be something to remember. Oh yeah, Chris Janson definitely remembers some of those moments. We get a little insight on the Eric Church songs with some help from Taste of Country.

Eric Church Songs Become Part of Chris Janson’s Life

“I’ve been busting at the seams [to talk about the Church collaborations],” Janson says. This co-writing experience on Eric Church songs happens to go back to the 2021 CMA Awards. But their friendship? Hey, there’s a tie with legendary rock band ZZ Top in this story. Tres Hombres themselves. Church and Janson were part of a May 2021 tribute for the band at the Grand Ole Opry. Church and Janson were on the bill.

“We’re backstage standing there, and me and Eric started striking up a conversation,” Chris Janson says. “He was like, ‘Man we need to get together sometime. Let’s go fishing.’ I’m thinking, ‘Hell yeah, that’d be awesome.'”

But Janson had some doubts about this happening at all. “You exchange numbers, and what really happens — let’s face it, in the real world, people say that and it never really happens,” he says.

Chris Janson Gets Message From Church About Day On The Lake

Well, when it comes to Eric Church songs, it did happen. It seems that in the next week, Janson woke up to a message from Church. It seems like Church wanted a day on the lake.

That would have been enough for some people. Janson included. Hey, he was headed back on a plane to Whitefish, Mont. It turns out that he landed at 3 a.m. When he did, well, he grabbed his phone and found a text from Church with a song.

“I’m thinking, ‘… Interesting. Is he pitching me this? He knows I write my own songs. I don’t know what to say,'” Janson said. Well, he loved the song but Church wanted to know if Janson thought it was too “dark.”

“I say, ‘I love it. Hey, why don’t we do a duet?'” Janson said. “I just threw it out there. If you don’t dream big, how could you ever win big, right?”

Church, though, said yes. The collaboration became the song You, Me & the River.