Eric Church Covers Nelly’s ‘Ride Wit Me’ and ‘Country Grammar’ During St. Louis Concert

Eric Church remains one of country music’s top stars, and his recent 16-song medley of a performance at the 2022 ACM Awards demonstrated that reputation. However, Eric Church has received even more praise amid his Gather Again Tour performance in Missouri this weekend after showing his reach with a cover of several Nelly songs, including “Ride Wit Me” and “Country Grammar.”

To fans’ excitement, Eric Church opened up the St. Louis concert with the acoustic “Mistress Named Music” medley. And as we know, the diverse star has performed covers of everything from Brooks & Dunn hit “Neon Moon” to Queen’s iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” So whatever followed could not have been anticipated.

This weekend though, the country artist took a moment in the southern city to pay tribute to some of its most iconic artists, leaning more into the influences of hip-hop and rap. He warned fans, ahead of his Nelly covers, that they might just get to witness a “modified trainwreck.”

Of course, he was joking. I’m not sure there’s any song Eric Church could cover that wouldn’t sound good.

Regardless, he launched into a unique performance of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” “Black Water” by the Doobie Brothers, and then Sheryl Crow’s “The First Cut is the Deepest.” However, before Eric Church jumped into his cover of Nelly, he warned the crowd that “this is where it goes off the rails.”

Immediately after, he switched gears to Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” and “Country Grammar,” before heading back into the signature “Mistress Named Music.”

While there’s nothing like a live Eric Church performance, Outsiders should take a look at the unique set below.

Eric Church to Have ‘One Hell of a Night’ In Minneapolis

Although fans clearly enjoyed Eric Church’s unique St. Louis performance over the weekend, fans farther north are sure to have a hell of a good night this June when the Chief heads to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Earlier this month, Eric Church announced that, amid his Gather Again Tour, he’ll be heading north for his highlight One Hell of a Night Concert. The night is sure to be memorable for fans and Eric Church alike as the performance marks his second headlining stadium show. Further, alongside the megastar, fans will also get to see “Wasted On You” singer Morgan Wallen in addition to rising “Flower Shops” singer ERNEST during the show.

For Outsiders interested in looking into tickets, the country music-filled night takes place at the city’s U.S. Bank Stadium on June 11th. Tickets went on sale on Friday and seats are sure to fill up fast.

News of the exciting night came via Church’s social media, with the star’s post featuring photos of himself and Morgan Wallen back to back within the post.