Eric Church Joins Little Feat for ‘Dixie Chicken’ in Another Surprise Appearance at the Ryman

In Nashville, country music lives around every corner. And if you spend enough time downtown, you’re bound to run into one of the many greats in the industry. Sometimes, you’ll see them hanging out in the city with their families. Other times, singers will make surprise appearances at Broadway bars or random concerts. And last night, Eric Church gave a perfect example of that when he jumped on stage to help Little Feat rock Dixie Chicken at the Ryman.

Church helped Little Feat out with the acoustic guitar and absolutely shredded the rock band’s 1973 New Orleans Dixieland classic. Check it out below.

The tune is one of the band’s earliest hits, and it came off its 1973 album of the same name. Dixie Chicken was also Little Feat’s very first Gold record.

The song was written by the lead singer and founder Lowell George and songwriter Fred Martin.

Eric Church’s Little Feat ‘Dixie Chicken’ Wasn’t His Only Suprise Appearance Last Night

The Little Feat collaboration wasn’t Eric Church’s only surprise appearance last night either. The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year also joined Morgan Wallen at his Bridgestone Arena show all the way across town. And he cut his spring break vacation short just to do it.

At Bridgestone, Church and Wallen performed Smoke a Little Smoke and Quittin’ Time together. And it wasn’t the first time that the two have jammed together.

For example, just last fall when Eric Church’s band members were down with COVID during his latest tour, Wallen helped out on stage and filled in. And when Justin Timberlake opened his new bar on Broadway, Church and Wallen sang an impromptu set for the VIP guests.

However, even though singing together has become commonplace over the years, the experience is always an honor for Morgan Wallen. Because on many occasions, the Livin’ the Dream singer has made it clear that Eric Church is his idol.

“He’s always been my country music hero,” Wallen once told Country Countdown USA.”… He’s one of the main reasons that I sing country music.”

And luckily for Wallen, Eric Church heard that sentiment and took him under his wing. Now the two are famously great friends. And despite the fact that Church “doesn’t publicly come out and have a lot of buddies,” he always makes time for Morgan Wallen.

“I don’t [know] exactly when it was we started hanging out, we went on a golf trip together and ended up fishing. But we started hanging out then,” Wallen continued. “We just became buddies. I guess we kind of have a similar attitude or whatever it is.”