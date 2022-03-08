Eric Church Performs Medley of Hits at 2022 ACM Awards

Tonight, Eric Church rocked the stage at the ACM Awards and showed off a medley of his greatest hits for folks there and fans at home. Ashley McBryde also joined the country legend on stage for a special performance of Heart on Fire.

Over the years, Church has recorded an insane amount of hits. His catalog is so large that, for his latest tour, he said making the setlists was the hardest part of the whole deal. He’s one of country music’s biggest stars and that’s for good reason. As he is most years, Church didn’t just perform but had a nomination for Entertainer of the Year as well.

While he was up on stage, the singer performed a little bit of Mr. Misunderstood, Desperate Man, Some of It as well as Hell of a View. The 44-year-old has become a powerhouse and his shows are almost always sold out. This performance was another reminder of all the great songs he has had over the years. You know, we here at Outsider are just fine any time he wants to do this at any awards shows in the future.

Each and every awards show can do with an @EricChurch medley. — Outsider (@outsider) March 8, 2022

It was 2011 when Eric Church earned his first nomination at the ACM Awards. Since then, he has been nominated numerous times and taken home six awards in total. He is almost always nominated for Entertainer of the Year it seems. With the show being in Las Vegas, Church was a perfect addition to the lineup. He is always one to play big shows in front of big crowds.

With Dolly Parton hosting and a number of great performers, this is a great night for country music.

Eric Church Takes the ACM Awards to Church

The response from the Eric Church performance at the ACM Awards was great. You really can’t get much better than those old hits and the best of the new stuff as well. As the official account for the awards show said, the singer, “took us to church tonight!”

What’s wild is that Church just rocked it in Florida for shows in Orlando and Tampa. So, he flew out to Las Vegas. Then later this week, he has to go out to the midwest for shows in St. Louis and Chicago. That’s a hell of a tour schedule.

Eric Church once again proved why he is the Chief at the ACM Awards. Even if he doesn’t win an award, his fans know how big of a star he is. He will continue to tour as the year moves forward. So, check out tour dates and catch a show. The only thing better than seeing him on TV is seeing him in person.