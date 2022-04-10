Eric Church Set to Headline Memorial Tournament Charity Concert in June

Country music star Eric Church will be headlining the Memorial Tournament charity concert in June in Columbus, Ohio. It will coincide with the PGA Tour stop at Muirfield Village. The concert will benefit the alliance of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Eat. Learn. Play, and the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

Eric Church Will Be Top Performer For Memorial Tournament Concert

Church’s concert will be at KEMBA Live! in Columbus on June 2. He is a 10-time Grammy Award nominee and is a past CMA Entertainer of the Year back in 2020. This concert has raised more than $800,000 for Nationwide Children’s over the years.

Now this year’s concert marks the first time for Steph and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. to join the Memorial Tournament. It does so as a collaborating charitable partner. This year’s proceeds will, in part, benefit Nationwide Children’s programs and services that share the mission of Eat. Learn. Play. That mission does include fighting to end childhood hunger, improving literacy and access to quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active. We get more from MyFox28Columbus.

For all of you golf fans, the Memorial Tournament, which was started by Jack Nicklaus, is set to take place between May 30-June 5. Last year, Church recorded some music for his “Heart & Soul” piece of work.

Recording ‘Heart & Soul’ Involved Both Creating, Forgetting Music

He talked about this in an interview. Sometimes, Church and his crew would kind of forget what they had done. He and his fellow musicians would spend time in North Carolina just focusing on the matter at hand. One way they did a song is that they wrote it, recorded it, then moved along to the next one.

“… we sat (in North Carolina) and my goal was to write a song, and then the day that we wrote it, we record it that night, and let the chips fall where they may,” Church said. “I really didn’t know what was going to happen. … But, it just started working. I remember listening back to this whole project at the very end – I had forgotten these songs. Keep in mind, I only spent a few hours with ’em. I wrote it, recorded it, and then [on to the] next day.”

Some musicians might worry about forgetting their music. “And, it was so weird to listen back to it – almost as a fan, which I don’t really get to do,” Church said. “You spend so much time with songs. I got to listen back to it and go, I remember four or five songs listening back going, ‘Damn, this is good.’ I was shocked and it started to grow on me. And, I thought, ‘Hell, this might work.’”