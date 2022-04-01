Eric Church Speaks Out After Canceling Concert, Announces Free Show

To make it up to all of the country music fans that will miss his San Antonio concert, Eric Church is putting on a free show for his fans later this year. Church made major news headlines when he announced he was canceling his San Antonio date to go watch North Carolina take on Duke in the Final Four.

While it seemed like he was going to bounce to New Orleans holding up a peace sign to his fans, the Chief is making up for it. Check out the post below and see it for yourself. If you missed out on the San Antonio show then I hope you like Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.

The message reads, “Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show. Details to be announced soon.”

March Madness is a time of year when fans, even famous ones, will drop anything at the drop of a hat if their team is in the finals. You add to the historic nature of this matchup and it makes it even more must-see for a Tar Heels diehard, like Church. UNC and Duke facing off in the Final Four for the first time ever. Coach K’s last season ever and his last tournament ever. It all just adds up to a hall of fame moment.

Eric Church Offers Free Show After Canceling for the Final Four

Look, I’m a Kentucky fan. Born and raised that way. So, I can understand and sympathize with Church a bit here. Final Fours are rare, and each one should be cherished and appreciated no matter what. When it comes to the NCAA tournament, nothing else matters. However, there were a lot of fans that were very upset with the cancelation. Especially so close to the date.

Despite that, the country music singer put it best.

“As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream,” he said when he announced the cancelation.

Hey, Eric Church is putting on a free show in September. That’s a nice consolation prize for those that are going to miss out on the concert this weekend. We can bet it’s going to be one hell of a party.