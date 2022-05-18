Eric Clapton Forced to Cancel Concerts After Positive COVID-19 Test

In an official statement from guitar legend Eric Clapton, the musician announced that he’s been forced to cancel upcoming concerts due to positive tests for COVID-19.

The British guitarist is well-known from his time with Cream, Derek and the Dominos, Blind Faith, and his lengthy solo career. Like many other musicians since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Clapton had to postpone and cancel his previous tour. But the 77-year-old launched a new tour in 2022. He’s currently on the road in Europe and just finished a series of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

On Monday though, Eric Clapton’s official Facebook account shared a post with a health and tour update. Due to Clapton testing positive for Covid-19, his team is postponing his next two shows in Zurich, Switzerland and Milan, Italy.

“Eric Clapton is unfortunately suffering from Covid having tested positive shortly after the second concert at the Royal Albert Hall. He has been told by his medical advisors that if he were to resume traveling and performing too soon, it could substantially delay his full recovery. Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, Promoters, their staff and of course the fans,” the Facebook statement reads.

Eric Clapton Plans to Continue European Tour This Weekend

As of now, Eric Clapton is only postponing two shows during his European trek. He plans to return, if possible, for a pair of concerts in Bologna, Italy on May 20th and 21st. His team’s statement also shared that the musician has avoided Covid-19 until now. The postponements have supposedly “frustrated” the guitarist. But he hopes to recover in time for his weekend Italy performances.

“We very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances,” the Facebook post continued.

Previously, Eric Clapton has spoken out against Covid-19 lockdowns at venues across the globe. In fact, he decided not to perform at venues that required proof of vaccination for admission to his shows. In addition to the postponed dates, Clapton canceled three dates in Moscow and St. Petersburg over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Clapton’s team will share updates “once suitable dates” are identified for the Milan and Zurich concerts. The announcement gave a six-month window for the rescheduled dates.

“Tickets purchased will remain valid for the new rescheduled date,” the announcement concluded.

Eric Clapton’s European tour will run through mid-June with stops in Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, and more. In September, the guitarist returns to North America for seven tour dates in the United States. Clapton will perform in Columbus, Detroit, Chicago, and Pittsburgh before a two-night run at NYC’s Madison Square Garden.