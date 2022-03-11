Ernest Drops ‘Flower Shops (The Album)’ Plus Three New Bonus Tracks

Up-and-coming country star Ernest has just dropped his latest album, Flower Shops, which features three bonus tracks that will blow your mind. Last summer, Ernest debuted the album’s titular song in Nashville where he earned a standing ovation at the Ryman. It wasn’t until December, when he and frequent collaborator Morgan Wallen released the official music video, that fans of the iconic country duo found out that they recorded the song together.

Now, after long last, Ernest has released the full album Flower Shops. The project features 11 tracks, all of which the country artist wrote with a variety of collaborators, including Ashley Gorley, Ben Burgess and more. Among the tunes are the acoustic version of “Flower Shops” as well as the single version.

According to the country star, the album will echo the title song’s style and feature vintage country songwriting.

“I just wanted this album to be bulletproof when it comes to true honest country songs and storytelling,” Ernest shared.

Ernest also added a few extra gifts for fans to the Flower Shop album. He included three bonus tracks, “Some Other Bar,” “Feet Wanna Run” and “What It’s Come To.”



“It’s a very good feeling to have this body of work ready to share with the world,” Ernest said in a press release, regarding his latest project. “This album came together organically over the course of a year or so. It feels like there’s a shift happening in country music and the people want to hear more honesty in songs, and with honesty comes pain — sometimes we need to feel that too. I hope this project provides a little sepia tone world for the listener to escape to and go on a journey of their own…feeling everything from love to lost. This is Flower Shops.”

Check Out Some of Ernest’s Hits on New Album ‘Flower Shops’

Of course, the first song that fans will flock to on Ernest’s new album will be “Flower Shops.”

And with lyrics like these, who can blame them?

“Mister, I’ll take your roses / If you cut off the thorns / She can’t take no more / I’ll buy violets and daisies / To hide all the crazy / It’s gonna take all you’ve got / Aw It’s a bad day for love / But a good day for flower shops,” Wallen and Ernest sing.

But just as impressive are the extra gems that precede the tune.

Check out these lyrics from “Feet Wanna Run:”

“She sits praying on the sunrise, I’m outrunning demons / Chasing that sunset, and I can’t seem to let / Go of her or that smoking gun / ‘Cause my heart wants to stay / But my feet wanna run.”

Now, the only question is, how soon will the album start winning awards?