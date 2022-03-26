ERNEST Feat. Morgan Wallen ‘Flower Shops’: Breaking Down the Lyrics

ERNEST has been kicking around Nashville for a few years now. He started his musical journey as a hick-hop artist cutting songs like “Dopeman” and “Bad Boy.” Then, he started writing country songs. Ernest wrote hits for Florida-Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Jake Owen, and Morgan Wallen. In 2021, Ernest teamed up with Wallen on “Flower Shops” and took the country music world by storm.

Many mainstream country fans were already aware of Ernest, but “Flower Shops” put him on the radar of traditional country fans as well. This sad, steel-soaked song about a breakup taps into the sounds and themes of classic country. So, it comes as no surprise that Ernest took inspiration from one of the masters of sad country songs.

‘Flower Shops’

Best Lines: “Mister, I’ll take your roses / If you cut off the thorns, she can’t take no more”; “It’s a bad day for love, but a good day for flower shops.”; “Well, I took some pills and she took the dogs. / It’s all gone to hell, she’s gone to her mom’s. / And I took up drinking since she took the time / To tell me I took the best years of her life.”

December 31 , 2021 Written By: Ernest K. Smith, Ben Burgess, and Mark Holman

Ernest K. Smith, Ben Burgess, and Mark Holman Produced By: Joey Moi

ERNEST Opens Up About Writing ‘Flower Shops’

Before Ernest cut “Flower Shops” with Morgan Wallen, he played it on his podcast for fellow Nashville rapper-turned-singer Jellyroll. He did more than play the song, though. First, he told Jelly Roll about what inspired him to write the song.

Ernest was sitting at the bar at Old Hickory with John Daly, talking about music. During the conversation, Daly let Ernest hear a demo of a song called “Whiskey and Water” that featured Willie Nelson on guitar and singing the second verse. That song flipped a switch for the singer-songwriter. “This is country music at its purist,” he said after hearing the song. Then, he took a deep dive into sad traditional country music. More specifically, he started listening to a lot of George Jones.

Not long after that, Ernest picked up Ben Burgess to go write with Mark Holman. On the way there, they listened to the George Jones classic “A Good Year for the Roses.” Ernest and Burgess decided that they wanted to write something in the same vein and “Flower Shops” was the result.

The Meaning Behind “Flower Shops”

“Flower Shops” isn’t a hard song to decipher, but Ernest laid out the concept on his podcast. “The concept was basically, I f-cked up my relationship so much and I continue to do it every time. My only way to fix this is I’m gonna go buy every f-ckin’ flower in the flower shop. That’s all I got. I don’t have anything else that I can give you other than every flower I can buy.”

“Flower Shops” by Ernest feat. Morgan Wallen Lyrics

[Verse]

It’s a beautiful day, she’s been crying all night

Aw, there’s tears in her blue, bloodshot in mine

This bender’s been bending, it’s hell-bound to break

My baby’s had all she can take

[Chorus]

Mister, I’ll take your roses

If you cut off the thorns, she can’t take no more

I’ll buy violets and daisies to hide all the crazy, it’s gonna take all you’ve got

Aw, it’s a bad day for love, but a good day for flower shops

[Verse]

Well, I took some pills, and she took the dogs

Aw, it’s all gone to hell, she’s gone to her mom’s

And I took up drinking since she took the time

To tell me I took the best years of her life

[Chorus]

So, buddy, I’ll take your roses

If you cut off the thorns, she can’t take no more

I’ll buy violets and daisies to hide all the crazy, it’s gonna take all you got

It’s a tough day for love, but a good day for flower shops

[Bridge]

Roses are red, violets are blue

I don’t need one, I need one million to get you

[Outro]

So, mister, I’ll take your roses

If you cut off the thorns, she can’t take no more

I’ll buy violets and daisies to get back my baby, it’s gonna take all you’ve got

Aw, it’s a bad day for love, but a good day for flower shops.