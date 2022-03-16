Ernest Reveals Who He Credits Most for His Success in Country Music

Country music artist Ernest is quick to share credit for his successes with those who helped him reach his goals. And according to the “Flower Shops” singer, there’s two guys that helped him cruise to the top.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for Florida Georgia Line taking a chance on me early on,” Ernest tells CMT. “Several people took a chance on me. So, I love that I can bring him on with me – he’s a good songwriter too.”

He continued by adding: “Early on, The Warren Brothers, Delaney’s dad Robb Royer paid me like a thousand bucks a month to not have a job and just work on music when I first met them. Thomas Rhett has been good to me. Obviously, Morgan [Wallen] and I came up together, and Keith Urban’s been really nice to me. I don’t wear them out, but having people that have gone through what I’m getting ready to go through is really nice.”

Even so, Ernest is most excited for the opportunity to share who he is through his music. Though he frequently writes songs for others, this is his first major chance to write and share songs for himself.

“I think that this is a great one to stamp my name on and say,’ I’m here, and this is me,” said Ernest. “As far as the body of work goes, this is my favorite one. Some of my favorite songs I have ever written is in this collection. I think it is just a fresh stroke in country music.”

Ernest Discusses Genesis of Flower Shops (The Album)

For Ernest, the goal was simple: write an authentic album with a relatable backstory. He explained: “It is a pretty introspective album beyond just the first three songs being love songs. There’s struggle and pain in any love story. I feel like that side doesn’t get told often… I’m shamelessly putting myself out there and telling mine. I put them in order on purpose because it does tell the story of a good love that was almost gone for good.”

However, Ernest then explained that the album wasn’t complete until he wrote one pivotal track.

“I didn’t know I had an album really until the song ‘Flower Shops’ existed. I kind of danged it as the centerpiece to my project,” said Ernest. “So, all the songs kind of related to it sonically sounded like it, and connected to that character in’ Flower Shops.’ Some happy songs that match that character are in ‘Tennessee Queen,’ ’Sucker For Small Towns,’ and ’Comfortable When I’m Crazy.’ In’ If You Were Whiskey,’ it talks about the alcohol relationship and how destructive it could be to a good thing…I don’t think that people touch on that often because we have a drinking culture in country music.”

Ernest then concluded by sharing his love for his work: “I love listening to my album. Maybe it’s an arrogant problem, but I have listened to my album a lot, and I am really happy with it. There’s not a song that I don’t think is awesome.”