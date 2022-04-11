Faith Hill Presenting at 2022 CMT Music Awards Alongside ‘1883’ Co-Star Isabel May

After over a decade, Faith Hill will make an appearance at the CMT Music Awards, and not just any appearance, either, but she’ll be presenting Video of the Year alongside her “1883” co-star Isabel May. Hill, of course, played Margaret Dutton on the series, with Isabel May as her daughter Elsa Dutton.

As for the award itself, there are 6 country music videos up for the award. Votes will narrow those down to 3 throughout the awards show. Cody Johnson has a nomination with his number 1 hit “‘Til You Can’t,” along with Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson with “Never Say Never” and “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood. Additionally, Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi” is nominated, along with Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney with “half of my hometown” and Luke Combs‘ “Forever After All.”

Kelsea Ballerini was hosting the show with Anthony Mackie. After a positive COVID-19 test, she’ll be hosting from home. Kane Brown joins Anthony Mackie on stage for the live festivities. Ballerini announced the news via Instagram earlier, posting a video. “Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news,” she said. “The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore.”

Faith Hill Presents CMT Award With Isabel May, Plus Who’s Performing

In addition to Faith Hill making a monumental comeback to the CMT Awards with Isabel May, The Judds will also perform together for the first time in 20 years. Naomi and Wynonna Judd will perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge,” and Kacey Musgraves will introduce them.

Although this will be a performance to remember, who else is taking the stage tonight? We’ve got Miranda Lambert on deck, hopefully performing something from her new album “Palomino.” Additionally, Cody Johnson and Kane Brown will perform. Luke Combs was supposed to take the stage, but tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce are also performing. We’re also getting a collaboration between Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, a soul band. Old Dominion will perform, and so will Carrie Underwood, who just revealed the name of her next album. She’ll be performing from Las Vegas, as she’s in the middle of her residency. Kelsea Ballerini was also going to take the stage, but we know how that turned out. Keith Urban will perform as well, so we’re getting a good mix of new talent and established artists.

That’s not even everyone who’s going to perform, so be sure to check out our roundup of nominees, performers, and presenters.