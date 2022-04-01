Final Four: Duke’s Paolo Banchero Shouts Out Eric Church Despite Not Knowing Who He Is

This is only a story that the beauty of March Madness could create. Paolo Banchero thanked Eric Church for making it to the game. Although the country music singer is a Tar Heel through and through, the Duke standout couldn’t help but send his thanks. After all, Church canceled a show in San Antonio just to make the basketball game. But, hey, it was for good reason.

North Carolina and Duke don’t play each other in the tournament. It just doesn’t happen. Well, until this year that is. Now, with a 1-1 regular season split, a berth to the National Championship on the line, and potentially Coach K’s last game ever… that’s a recipe for some must-see TV.

So, while talking to the media, of course it was brought up. Paolo Banchero had nothing but kind words for Eric Church.

“Eric Church, I don’t know who that is,” Banchero admitted. “But shoutout to him, though, coming. Even though he’s supporting the other team, shoutout to him coming to watch. His fans, I’m sure he’ll have another show.”

Paolo Banchero was just asked about Eric Church.



“I don’t know who that is … but shoutout to him.” pic.twitter.com/jVE8Qps44k — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) April 1, 2022

Well, the good news, if you’re one of those Church fans that missed out on the show this weekend, there is another concert planned. Thankfully, the singer-songwriter is a kind and benevolent person. Because of the suddenness of the cancelation and all that went into it, fans will get a special “one of a kind” performance. The best part is, it’s going to be free!

There just isn’t any way that Church was going to miss out on this game, not with all that is on the line.

Paolo Banchero and Duke Will Try to Send Eric Church Home Disappointed

While Paolo Banchero doesn’t know who Eric Church is, that might be good. The Duke forward is planning on sending the Tar Heels packing and Eric Church onto his next concert. So far this season, two great games have been played by these teams. Well, they each played really well in each one of the games. Duke took home the first matchup at the Dean Dome, 87-67.

However, when UNC came to Cameron Indoor for Coach K’s last home game ever…it went the other way. The final score was 94-81. However, it wasn’t that close at all. Duke led by two at halftime, but the second half was all Tar Heels. So, what is better than settling the score this season, and once and for all in regard to Coach K, than a Final Four winner-take-all type battle?

The game tips off tomorrow night just before 9:00 PM EST.