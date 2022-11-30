Fleetwood Mac Releases Statement Following Death of Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac is grieving the loss of their fellow bandmate, Christine McVie, who died Wednesday after a short illness.

The group released a joint statement via their social media accounts. It said:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one of a kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

McVie’s official relationship with Fleetwood Mac started in 1968. That’s when she married group bassist John McVie. She joined the group two years later. The band now is iconic and you can credit Christine McVie for helping the group get to legendary status. Although Stevie Nicks may have the more recognizable name, McVie sang lead on more hit songs.

The group released Rumours in 1977. And the album remains one of the top sellers in rock history. The album featured the singles “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.” ” Dreams” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, while the other three all reached the top 10. It won a Grammy for album of the year and has been certified platinum 20 times. McVie wrote, then sang lead on “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.” And she also played keyboards.

Fleetwood Mac was experiencing a lot of turmoil leading up to the album. Christine and John were divorced in 1976. But they stuck together to make a memorable album. McVie talked about Rumours earlier this year in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I was supposedly like the Mother Teresa who would hang out with everybody or just try and [keep] everything nice and cool and relaxed,” McVie said. “But they were great people; they were great friends… Even though I am quite a peaceful person, I did enjoy that storm. Although it’s said that we fought a lot, we actually did spend a lot of our time laughing.”