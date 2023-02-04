Fleetwood Mac Tributes Flood Twitter on 46th Anniversary of Iconic ‘Rumours’ Album Release

Celebrating a classic, fans of Fleetwood Mac took to social media to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the band’s iconic album Rumours.

Rumours is Fleetwood Mac’s eleventh studio album. It was released on February 4, 1977, and quickly became a huge success. More than 10 million copies worldwide were sold just one month after the album’s release. Among the well-known songs on the album are The Chain, Dreams, and Go Your Own Way.

While celebrating Rumours anniversary with fans, former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham took to Twitter to share his touching tribute to the record. “Some 46 odd years later and the love has never been so strong,” Buckingham tweeted with a video. “Happy Anniversary, Rumours.”

Some 46 odd years later and the love has never been so strong 🕊 Happy Anniversary, Rumours!#Rumours #FleetwoodMac pic.twitter.com/C4YeSyadhk — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) February 4, 2023

Fans celebrated the album by recalling the first time they listened to its tracks. “My 12 year old self loved the album when it was released. Bought at Tower Records on Sunset in LA.,” one fan declared. Another fan added, “I remember being in a roller coaster line at Kings Island as a kid when Never Going Back Again came on the speakers….everyone in line began singing along.”

Buckingham had been with the band on and off from 1975 to his official firing in 2018. He was replaced by former bandmate of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer Neil Finn.

The celebration of Rumours comes just a couple of months after Christine McVie passed away at the age of 79. The musician reportedly died following a short-term illness. Her family also stated that she was in their company at the time of her death.

The band then described McVie as being one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

Stevie Nicks Said She Tried to be ‘Sweet and Nice’ to Lindsey Buckingham In Order to Keep Fleetwood Mac Together

Nearly four years after Buckingham left Fleetwood Mac officially, Stevie Nicks reflected on the relationship she and her former bandmate had over the years.

“I broke with Lindsey in 1976,” Nicks told The New Yorker in February 2022. “We’d only been in Fleetwood Mac for a year and a half, and we were breaking up when we joined Fleetwood Mac.”

Nicks then said in order to keep the band together, she continued to be nice to Buckingham. “I was smart enough to know that, if we had broken up the second month of being in Fleetwood Mac, it would have blown the whole thing.”

Although she admitted she wasn’t happy with the arrangement, Nicks said that Buckingham wasn’t happy either. “Then something happened that was, you know, ‘We’re done.’ And he knew it. It was time. And the band was solid, by that time, so I could walk away knowing that he was safe. And that the band was safe.”

Nicks went on to discuss the break-up Rumours tracks Dreams and Go Your Own Way. “I can just go right back to what pushed me toward writing those words. And I always laugh because Lindsey’s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and my ‘Dreams’ are like, counter songs to each other.”