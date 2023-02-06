Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Awarded Posthumous Grammy

Former Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie earned a posthumous Grammy for her work on the newly released rendition of Songbird.

McVie was honored with the Best Arrangement, Instruments, and Vocals award during the Grammy pre-show on Sunday, February 5. Vince Mendoza released the song last June. His version was a cover of the 1977 hit by the same name, which McVie originally penned, that landed on Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album.

The singer also earned two other Grammys during her career, including the 1978 Album of the Year for Rumours and the 2003 Grammy Hall of Fame Award. She shared both with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.

Christine McVie Died in 2022 Following a Short Illness

Christine McVie passed away on November 30, 2022, at the age of 79. Her family shared that the singer died “in the company of her family” inside a hospital after battling a “short illness.”

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time. And we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” a rep said in a statement, per ET.

McVie began her music career with the group Sound of Blue in 1966 and then moved on to British rockband Chicken Shack before joining Fleetwood Mac in 1970 to replace founding member Peter Green. During her time she played alongside Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and John McVie, her ex-husband.

Along with her Grammy awards, McVie also became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Fleetwood Mac Issues Joint Statement After the Death of Longtime Bandmember

Following the news of her death, her bandmates issued a joint statement on Twitter. In it, they expressed their heartbreak over the loss of their colleague and friend.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band wrote. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

“Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have,” the statement continues. “She will be so very missed.”