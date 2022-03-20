Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard shares a picture of his young daughter, and she is literally the cutest!

In a recent Instagram picture, the 35-year-old country star poses with his 4-year-old daughter, Olivia. Hubbard and Olivia eagerly smile for the camera while Olivia shows off the bouquet of flowers her dad got for her. He sports a snappy charcoal-colored suit while his daughter models a light-blue floral dress and a matching cardigan. Surely, the pair was the talk of the night in their looks.

Hubbard’s caption reads, “Being a dad to a daughter has to be one of the biggest honors of my life. Watching her grow up and seeing the world through such kind, loving, empathetic eyes, truly makes me want to be a better father, husband, and friend. I love this girl with all my heart. Here’s to many more daddy-daughter date nights. #daddydaughter#girldad @devingroody”

Several of the country singer’s fans thought the same things we did upon seeing this photo. One fan posted, “She is the most adorable little girl.”

Another follower complimented the bond the duo has as father and daughter. “Awwww. Nothing better than a dad and daughter bond. My birthday is the same day as my dad’s it’s always been our special day.”

There is no doubt that Tyler Hubbard is proud of his daughter. She is also the oldest of Hubbard and his wife Hayley’s three children. They also share 2-year-old son Luca Reed, and 1-year-old son Atlas Roy. As proud parents, the two often share cute family photos on social media. Last week, Hubbard shared a series of hilarious photos of young Luca looking dramatic as he “played” the guitar. I sense he’s the next generation of country stars!

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley Are ‘Taking a Break’ As a Duo

Well, Outsiders, it looks like Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are taking a break from being Florida Georgia Line. Why? Let’s get into that.

During an interview with People Magazine, the duo acknowledged that the break does not mean the end. Instead, the two plan to explore new career moves.

“I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” Hubbard revealed.

“We’re not going our separate ways,” Kelley continued. “[Tyler and I are] taking a break from recording our music. We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

“We’re sort of using these last 12 shows, as a time to celebrate FGL,” Hubbard explained. “Celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey which is gonna be individually for a while. So we’re excited.”

There you have it, country fans. Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about the end of FGL, we just have to be patient for their triumphant return.