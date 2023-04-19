Foo Fighters Announce First New Album Since the Death of Drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters are set to debut their 11th album, But Here We Are on June 2nd – the first since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The first single and opening track from the album, “Rescued,” is available to listen to now.

After two years of silence, the band’s latest single “Rescued” signals a return to their music since Medicine at Midnight in 2021. However, they did release a heavy metal EP as Dream Widow early last year, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

On the very day of the Dream Widow EP’s release, Foo Fighters’ long-time drummer Dave Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia. At this time, Foo Fighters were set to perform at Festival Estereo Picnic that night and therefore all tour plans were canceled. Tributes from fans around the globe flooded social media with messages honoring Hawkins and his music.

Following a period of grief, Foo Fighters announced two tribute concerts that included some of the greatest rock legends such as members from AC/DC, Queen, Rush, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and more. The concerts took place in London and Los Angeles to celebrate their late drummer’s legacy.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl expressed gratitude for fans late last year

As the year 2022 came to a close, Grohl expressed his gratitude for fans’ unwavering support in a heartfelt social media post. He called it “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known.” Not long after his vow, he announced a series of 2023 concerts for the band.

The album, But Here We Are, is described in the press release as “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago. A process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.” The band is gearing up for a tour next month. It starts on May 24th in Gilford N.H. and features performances at Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, and Bonnaroo festivals.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together,” Tthe band said in a statement late last year. “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Foo Fighters, But Here We Are Track Listing

1. “Rescued”

2. “Under You”

3. “Hearing Voices”

4. “But Here We Are”

5. “The Glass”

6. “Nothing At All”

7. “Show Me How”

8. “Beyond Me”

9. “The Teacher”

10. “Rest”