Foo Fighters Announce Tribute Concerts for Late Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away in March, and now his band will celebrate his life and legacy. Two global events will be held this September called “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.” The first is at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3. The second will be at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27. The performances will include the Hawkins family and his surviving bandmates–Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. The band announced the news on Wednesday (June 8).

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. https://t.co/8gNTw2uxWl pic.twitter.com/N8mDZgJ2kk — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 8, 2022

A list of performers that will join the tributes is forthcoming. Foo Fighters released a statement about the planned events which read:

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and musical legends the world over. Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon–his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

The band asked fans to sign up to receive updates about timings, ticketing links and sale dates at foofighters.com.

A Message from Alison Hawkins About Foo Fighters Tribute

Meanwhile, Taylor’s widow, Alison Hawkins, released a statement on behalf of the family via his Twitter. “I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she stated.

“In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us,” she added. “Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.” Read Alison’s full statement below.

A Message from The Hawkins Family pic.twitter.com/mOOI9PXtJD — Taylor Hawkins (@taylorhawkins) June 8, 2022

No officials cause of Hawkins death on March 25 has been released. He joined the band in 1997 and touring in support of their sophomore effort The Colour and The Shape. His first recorded work as Foo Fighters’ drummer was on 1999’s There is Nothing Left to Lose. He performed on every subsequent album.

He first performed lead vocals on “Cold Day in the Sun” from In Your Honor. On Concrete & Gold, he returned to the microphone for “Sunday Rain.” He regularly stepped out front at concerts. Often, he’d work his way through a cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” He won 15 GRAMMY awards with Foo Fighters and they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.