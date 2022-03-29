Foo Fighters Cancel Tour in Wake of Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Rock band Foo Fighters is canceling the rest of its tour in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ death. The group, which is fronted by Dave Grohl, made the announcement itself on Twitter. Fans around the world have been mourning the death of Taylor Hawkins, who died on Friday in Columbia.

The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Now, Foo Fighters were on tour in South America at the time last week. They were going to play at a festival in Colombia on Friday. Taylor Hawkins reportedly complained of having chest pains and died soon afterward. Tributes have poured in from all over the musical scene.

No official cause of death has been announced by officials. Yet some medical authorities reported that he had 10 drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.

Group Also Had Plans To Be On Road In North America, Europe

Foo Fighters were touring since last spring. They also were scheduled to be in North America and Europe throughout the rest of this year.

Also, the band was slated to play at the Grammy Awards this Sunday. This was announced last Thursday. The appearance might be called off but there is no sure confirmation of that. Of course, there is a possibility that Foo Fighters show up with Grohl and other bandmembers to honor and pay tribute to Hawkins. We get more from Variety.

Hawkins joined the group in 1997. He played a key role in developing the sound and image of Foo Fighters.

Taylor Hawkins also was playing behind Grohl, one of rock music’s greatest drummers. But this drummer brought a style that was just his own. Influences for both men came from the worlds of hard rock, punk, and even new wave. It also is being said that Hawkins was one of the most influential drummers in the world of rock music in the past 25 years. He backed up Alanis Morissette on drums, too, in his wide-ranging career.