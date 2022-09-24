Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett Opens Up About His New Nashville-Made Music

Chris Shiflett is the lead guitarist of Foo Fighters, and he has new solo music. He made his solo debut in 2017 with West Coast Town and followed it in 2019 with Hard Lessons. His solo sound is much different than his hard rock band responsible for hits like “Everylong” and “My Hero.” It leans into a much more Nashville sound. So in 2021, he went to the Music City to record what would be come the new record. The first track arrived on Friday. Check out “Born & Raised” below.

While it’s accompanied by a steel guitar, it also has a bit of a jangle rock sound reminiscent of 80s Southern indie bands like R.E.M. That band he assembled in Nashville was a special one. It’s the legendary Luke Schneider on steel guitar. Jack Lawrence from the Raconteurs, Julian Doro from Eagles of Death Metal and Mike Webb are also in the band.

“My trip out to Nashville in March of 2021 was my first time recording any solo material since I made Hard Lessons,” he said in a statement. “I hadn’t done much traveling post COVID lockdown, so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know. In true Nashville style, we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

That’s Vance Powell, who produced the album. He’s produced everything from Phish to Chris Stapleton. His credits also include The White Stripes and Martina McBride among many others.

New Solo Record Coming From Foo Fighters Guitarist

Chris Shiflett also released a track earlier this summer titled “Long, Long Year.” Both are presumably on the new album, but details about a release date are unclear.

The new solo music from Shiflett is the first new music from anyone involved with Foo Fighters since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. There are posthumous collaborations that Hawkins recorded coming out. But they were backing other artists.

Foo Fighters are gearing up for a second tribute concert to honor the memory of Taylor Hawkins. The show takes place at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on September 27 and it is another massive bill. Many of the same acts will return, but there are some cool additions. Alanis Morrissette is on the bill, for whom Hawkins drummed. He was on her classic Jagged Little Pill album before joining Foo Fighters after The Colour and the Shape. The lineup also includes everyone from Miley Cyrus and Kesha to Geezer Butler and Sebastian Bach. There is no word on if the event will be televised.